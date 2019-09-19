Celgene (CELG) Holder Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has Decreased Holding by $3.50 Million as Share Value Declined; As Citrix Sys (CTXS) Stock Declined, Shareholder Integre Asset Management Decreased by $912,184 Its Holding

Integre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 28.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc sold 9,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 23,785 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33M, down from 33,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $97.19. About 271,396 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 08/05/2018 – CITRIX AIMING FOR 2022 REV. GROWTH OF AT LEAST 6%; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q Rev $710M-$720M; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 18/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : BAIRD RAISES PRICE TARGE TO $110 FROM $100; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.30 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 20/04/2018 – Citrix Systems: Henshall Was Appointed Chief Executive In July 2017; 03/05/2018 – M7 Global Partners Heads to Citrix Synergy 2018; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Provides Revenue and Non-GAAP Operating Margin Goals for 2022; Announces Plan to Declare Dividend; 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Systems Targets 2022 Revenue Growth of at Least 6%

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 15.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 38,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 210,322 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.44M, down from 248,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $99.13. About 450,418 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 24/04/2018 – CELGENE SAYS OZANIMOD STUDIES CONSISTENT W/ PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION OF OPDIVO WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 23/04/2018 – Zymeworks and Celgene Expand Bispecific Antibody Collaboration; 21/05/2018 – EVOTEC AG EVTG.DE – EVOTEC MAY BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE SIGNIFICANT MILESTONE PAYMENTS AS WELL AS TIERED ROYALTIES ON EACH LICENSED PROGRAMME; 04/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the Expanded Class Period and Reminds Them of the May 29, 2018 Securit; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – DOSING SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR AN ADDITIONAL APPROVED INDICATION FOR OPDIVO MAY BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN FUTURE FOR OPDIVO; 05/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation | pomalidomide | Pomalyst® | 04/04/2018 | Treatment of Kaposi sarcoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 26/05/2018 – Top 5 stories of the week — #1 BD chief George Golumbeski is the latest top exec to exit Celgene during management overhaul; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $2.05

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 38,714 shares to 109,445 shares, valued at $21.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 9.61 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 41 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings.

