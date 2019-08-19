Celgene (CELG) Holder Northeast Investment Management Has Cut Stake as Stock Price Declined; Dana Investment Advisors Lowered Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Stake by $490,387 as Valuation Rose

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 49.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management sold 3,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 3,583 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $338,000, down from 7,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $95.19. About 180,098 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 02/04/2018 – CELGENE SAYS SMITH’S PRIMARY DUTIES TO BE ASSUMED BY ALLES; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $8.95, WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO; 16/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present Updated Clinical Results from Ongoing Multicenter Phase 1 Study of bb2121 Anti- BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 05/03/2018 Parkinson’s Institute and Clinical Center Collaborates With Denali Therapeutics to Explore New Endpoints for Clinical Studies; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, OPDIVO DEMONSTRATED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL ON PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 1,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 124,525 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.59 million, down from 126,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $274.11. About 10,183 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.00-Adj EPS $10.30; 02/04/2018 – U.S. govt sets 3.40 pct hike in 2019 payments to Medicare insurers; 29/05/2018 – WellCare: Meridian Expects to Generate More Than $4.3B in Total Rev in 2018; 26/03/2018 – lll-lnformed and lll-Equipped: New Survey Reveals Many Adults Now More Concerned About Substance Abuse in Aging Parents Than in Their Kids; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q EPS $2.25; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Health Plans Revenue $1.56B; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.00 TO $10.30, EST. $9.820; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Net Cash Generated by Operating Activities $445.7M; 29/05/2018 – Health Insurer WellCare to Acquire Meridian for $2.5 Billion; 22/05/2018 – WellCare Names Dr. J. Thomas Newton Medical Director in North Carolina

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Advsr Limited Liability reported 2,175 shares. Stanley reported 10,464 shares. Inv Of Virginia Limited Liability holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 11,638 shares. Ftb Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa accumulated 8,994 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 1.02M were reported by Cannell Peter B Company Inc. Mufg Americas Corp has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust has invested 0.09% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Arcadia Inv Mgmt Mi reported 612 shares. 311,259 were reported by Amp Invsts. Co Natl Bank invested in 0.15% or 136,753 shares. Millennium holds 2.67 million shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Argent Tru Com reported 26,672 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. D E Shaw & Com has invested 0.9% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corp reported 4.81 million shares.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Mid Cap Etf (VO) by 2,133 shares to 41,079 shares, valued at $6.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6,564 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,277 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 150,029 shares to 323,605 shares, valued at $19.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wiley John & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.A) by 19,478 shares in the quarter, for a total of 256,880 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).