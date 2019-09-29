Celgene (CELG) Holder Moab Capital Partners Has Lifted Holding; As At T (T) Share Value Rose, Holder Cutter & Company Brokerage Has Upped Holding

Moab Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 31.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc bought 22,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 92,519 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.55M, up from 70,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $98.85. About 4.24 million shares traded or 19.35% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – THERE WERE NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES BETWEEN 2 ARMS FOR PFS FOR OPDIVO & INVESTIGATOR’S CHOICE, RESPECTIVELY; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: In Phase 3 CheckMate -214 Clinical Trial, Opdivo + Yervoy Combination Demonstrated a Significant and Unprecedented Increase in Overall Survival; 15/05/2018 – Edmond de Rothschild Adds Zimmer Biomet, Buys More Celgene: 13F; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy; 04/05/2018 – Celgene profit tops estimates; clarifies path for key MS drug; 10/05/2018 – Denali Therapeutics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 06/03/2018 – News On Juno Therapeutics Inc. (JUNO) Now Under CELG; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA TO RECEIVE $100M UPFRONT, $50M INVESTMENT BY CELGENE; 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in At T Inc (T) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 12,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 92,481 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.10M, up from 79,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in At T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 24.23 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: TIME WARNER DEAL SET TO CLOSE AFTER JUDGE’S RULING; 03/05/2018 – AT&T says selling DirecTV, Turner would ‘destroy’ value of Time Warner merger; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 07/05/2018 – Denmark refuses all bids at T-bills auction; 21/05/2018 – AT&T and Honeywell Team Up on Connected Aircraft and Freight Solutions; 11/04/2018 – AT&T INC – IN ADDITION TO MACRO SITES, NEW DEAL COVERS SMALL CELL DEPLOYMENTS; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Policy Chief Robert Quinn Forced Out; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: 2018 Plans Include Improved Profitability in Wireless Ops in Mexico; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds AT&T, Exits Conoco

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sivik Global Healthcare Limited Liability Company accumulated 60,000 shares or 1.34% of the stock. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 878,246 shares. Birchview Cap LP accumulated 39.22% or 697,667 shares. Estabrook Cap Management owns 300 shares. South State has 40,101 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Boys Arnold And invested in 0.07% or 5,104 shares. Westpac Bk Corp accumulated 0% or 75,799 shares. Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd owns 55,809 shares. Two Sigma Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 8,232 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 1,100 shares. Prentiss Smith And Incorporated holds 8,095 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement invested in 0.27% or 32,844 shares. Yakira Mngmt stated it has 3.64% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). The New York-based D E Shaw & Inc has invested 0.42% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Canyon Advisors Ltd Com has invested 2.37% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Moab Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $470.71M and $307.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Transport Services Grp Inc (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 97,802 shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $46.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 23,332 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,958 shares, and cut its stake in Capital Southwest Corp (NASDAQ:CSWC).

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24M and $321.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 37,426 shares to 14,602 shares, valued at $288,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fmc Corp New (NYSE:FMC) by 11,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,212 shares, and cut its stake in Mccormick Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).