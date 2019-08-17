Celgene (CELG) Holder Markston International Cut Its Stake by $826,260 as Market Valuation Declined; Woodmont Investment Counsel Increased Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Holding

Markston International Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corporation (CELG) by 15.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc sold 8,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 48,888 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, down from 57,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $94.74. About 1.99M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 29/05/2018 – Evotec: Celgene Decided to Expand Collaboration to Include Additional Cell Lines; 12/03/2018 – Denali Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BLUEBIRD AND CELGENE WILL SHARE 50% OF U.S. COSTS AND PROFITS; 16/05/2018 – JOUNCE THERAPEUTICS TO PRESENT DATA FROM ONGOING ICONIC TRIAL OF JTX-2011 AT THE 2018 AMERICAN SOCIETY OF CLINICAL ONCOLOGY ANNUAL MEETING; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…; 23/05/2018 – CELG EQUITY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a Lead Plain; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Sees Multiple Catalysts for Growth Over Next 12-18 Months; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Large Cap Growth Adds Monster Beverage, Exits Celgene; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 7611.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 190,296 shares as the company's stock declined 4.62% . The hedge fund held 192,796 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08M, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $25.16. About 2.77M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

