Celgene (CELG) Holder Jet Capital Investors LP Upped Holding by $21.04 Million; Resolution Capital LTD Has Decreased Its Store Cap (STOR) Holding by $487,608 as Market Value Rose

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 68.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 228,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 563,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.04 million, up from 334,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $98.6. About 2.82 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 08/03/2018 – Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite St; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Five Classes Of Notes Issued By Crestline Denali Clo Xvi, Ltd; 08/03/2018 – REG-Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer; 08/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data from Pilot Study of Combination of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab); 22/04/2018 – DJ Denali Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNLI); 08/05/2018 – Infinity Announces Presentations On IPI-549 At Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – CHMP ALSO RECOMMENDED APPROVAL OF TWO-WEEK OPDIVO DOSING OPTION OF 240 MG TO REPLACE WEIGHT-BASED DOSING FOR APPROVED MONOTHERAPIES IN EU; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 20/03/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Celgene Corpor

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd sold 14,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.66 million, down from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $37.17. About 975,883 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates STORE Capital’s Prpsd Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Rev $125.8M; 08/03/2018 STORE Capital Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NAREIT’s REITweek 2018; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL REPORTS INAUGURAL PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF $350M NOTES; 08/03/2018 – STORE Capital To Use Proceeds to Fund Property Acquisitions, Repay Debt; 15/05/2018 – The London Company Buys New 1.2% Position in STORE Capital; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital Affirms 2018 Guidance of AFFO per Share Between $1.78 to $1.84; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Baa2 Rating To Store Capital’s Senior Unsecured Notes

Analysts await STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 2.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.47 per share. STOR’s profit will be $110.86M for 19.36 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by STORE Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.00% negative EPS growth.

