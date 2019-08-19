Celgene (CELG) Holder Howe & Rusling Has Lowered Holding by $1.03 Million as Market Value Declined; Caymus Capital Partners LP Cut Its Holding in Wpx Energy (WPX) by $9.34 Million as Share Value Declined

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 34.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 718,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 1.39 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.25 million, down from 2.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.52. About 5.82M shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS NOTES WERE PRICED AT 100.000% OF PAR; 05/04/2018 – WPX Energy to Host May 3 Webcast; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Wpx Energy’s Proposed Senior Notes B1; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 16/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba3 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 21/03/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – EXPECTS TO ACCEPT FOR PURCHASE $328.7 MLN OF 2020 NOTES AND $171.3 MLN OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED AT OR PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY – COMMENCED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 26/03/2018 – WPX Energy CEO sees crude demand rising despite electric cars; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE RICK MUNCRIEF SAYS EXPECTS DEMAND FOR CRUDE OIL TO REMAIN ‘TREMENDOUS’

Howe & Rusling Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 97.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc sold 11,038 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 256 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24,000, down from 11,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $95.22. About 1.69M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo(R) (nivolumab) Now The First And Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor To Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 30/05/2018 – Celgene and Chinese Partner BeiGene Verge in Opposite Directions; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB) COMBINATION AS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- AND POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 16/05/2018 – Jounce Therapeutics to Present Data from Ongoing ICONIC Trial of JTX-2011 at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Ann; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – PATRICIA HEMINGWAY HALL ELECTED TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA TO RECEIVE $100M UPFRONT, $50M INVESTMENT BY CELGENE; 21/03/2018 – Denali Publishing Partners With Skillz Inc. to Announce Guns, Cars and Zombies! Turbo Mobile Game at Game Developers Conference 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T reported 9,818 shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 27,180 shares. South Dakota Council owns 0.96% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 480,914 shares. American Assets Investment Mngmt Ltd holds 29,000 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd has 4,298 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Thompson Rubinstein Mgmt Or owns 44,963 shares. Private Advsr holds 2,140 shares. 27,458 are held by Addenda Inc. Advsr Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 9,292 shares in its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company has 1,550 shares. Endurance Wealth accumulated 0.14% or 8,940 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr invested in 0.44% or 116,203 shares. Amica Mutual Ins, Rhode Island-based fund reported 35,364 shares. Prudential holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 2.70M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Incorporated reported 2.99 million shares.

Howe & Rusling Inc, which manages about $798.49 million and $577.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd by 22,878 shares to 107,682 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 9,757 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,713 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (GVI).

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99M and $450.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 680,600 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $55.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 200,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).