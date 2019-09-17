Celgene (CELG) Holder Hemenway Trust Company Has Trimmed Holding by $445,740 as Share Value Declined; Edison International Common (EIX) Shareholder Stonehill Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $8.80 Million

Stonehill Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Edison International Common (EIX) by 72.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc sold 131,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The hedge fund held 50,600 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41 million, down from 182,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Edison International Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $72.22. About 306,468 shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings of Ohio Edison, Cleveland Electric Illuminating and Toledo Edison; 25/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – So Cal Edison – 03/25/2018 02:44 PM; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 16/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SoCal Edison – 03/16/2018 06:39 PM; 17/04/2018 – Averon Wins Gold at the Edison Awards 2018; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Con Edison May Face Pressure, Industry Falls in April; 09/04/2018 – Edison Opto Corp. Mar Rev NT$217.8M Vs NT$303.9M; 03/05/2018 – CON EDISON SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.15 TO $4.35, EST. $4.26; 18/04/2018 – Pacific Edge Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Edison for Apr. 25; 10/04/2018 – EDISON SEES ELECTRIC CARS PLAYING BIG PART IN REDUCING CARBON

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 23.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 4,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 15,435 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, down from 20,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $98.78. About 1.09 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 18/04/2018 – FDA ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO FOR PRIORITY REVIEW IN SCLC; 16/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Celgene Corporation (CELG) of the May 29, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s: Celgene’s Accelerated Share Repurchase Credit Negative; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 24/04/2018 – Sofinnova leads $32.4 million round for Italy’s EryDel; Celgene expands collaboration with Zymeworks $CELG $ZYME; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 11/05/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.26; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $647.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 16,964 shares to 130,158 shares, valued at $12.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 954 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 9.57 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maple Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.05% or 2,354 shares. Moreover, Pettee has 0.52% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 8,816 shares. Convergence Inv Partners Llc invested in 0.37% or 16,474 shares. Kings Point Capital Management owns 400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Swiss Bancorporation has invested 0.23% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). First Hawaiian Bank & Trust accumulated 16,593 shares. Charter reported 5,846 shares stake. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 33,000 shares. Archford Cap Strategies owns 347 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Birch Hill Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Kbc Group Inc Nv has 0.32% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 446,603 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership stated it has 30,480 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc holds 0.3% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 13,977 shares. Doliver Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 3,807 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Havens Advisors Lc accumulated 130,000 shares or 8.45% of the stock.

