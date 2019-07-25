Celgene (CELG) Holder Hbk Sorce Advisory Has Trimmed Its Position by $469,906; Opus Point Partners Management Holds Holding in Bluebird Bio (BLUE)

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 57.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc sold 4,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,665 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $346,000, down from 8,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.00B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $92.17. About 4.31 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 08/03/2018 – Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Pharm: SMC Confirmed Combination of RX-3117 and Abraxane Is Safe and Well Tolerated; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 19/03/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.74; 31/05/2018 – CELGENE – ASR PROGRAM WAS FUNDED WITH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND & PROCEEDS OF COMMERCIAL PAPER BORROWINGS CO EXPECTS TO REPAY BY END OF 2018; 17/05/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 16/04/2018 – OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 45.3 PCT FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 27 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 21/05/2018 – EVOTEC AG EVTG.DE – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, EVOTEC WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $65 MLN; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – RAISING FULL-YEAR 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO HIGH END OF PREVIOUS RANGE

Opus Point Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 113.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Point Partners Management Llc bought 3,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,840 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $919,000, up from 2,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Point Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $140.03. About 614,677 shares traded or 12.32% up from the average. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 31.00% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 19/04/2018 – STAT Plus: For the first CAR-T therapy, early sales are weak but hopes are still sky high; 17/04/2018 – Poseida Announces Initial Phase 1 Data for P-BCMA-101 CAR-T Stem Cell Memory Product in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BLUEBIRD AND CELGENE WILL SHARE 50% OF U.S. COSTS AND PROFITS; 03/04/2018 – They built a game-changing cancer-killing therapy. Now they’re taking on a new kind of CAR-T therapy; 23/05/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION IS SUPPORTED BY PRELIMINARY DATA FROM ONGOING PHASE 2/3 STARBEAM STUDY (ALD-102); 05/04/2018 – Sorrento and Celularity to Start Anti-CD38 CAR-T Phase 1 Clinical Trial in Patients With Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myelom; 17/04/2018 – Obsidian Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data from Regulated Cytokine Programs that Enable CAR-T Therapies with Controllable; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 02/05/2018 – bluebird bio 1Q Loss $115.1M; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Mid Cap Growth Adds Bluebird Bio

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold BLUE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 60.27 million shares or 1.60% more from 59.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Kazazian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.69% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Cambridge Invest Research Advsr stated it has 1,640 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). State Street invested in 1.16 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 275,298 shares. Fincl Mgmt Professionals Incorporated holds 20 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Woodstock reported 6,408 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Northern owns 265,063 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Goldman Sachs Gru has 0.03% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Panagora Asset Incorporated holds 2,227 shares. Baker Bros Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 40,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Swiss Bankshares accumulated 99,607 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Putnam Investments Limited Com owns 12,898 shares. 9,340 are held by Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.05 million activity.

