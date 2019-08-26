Celgene (CELG) Holder Hbk Sorce Advisory Has Lowered Its Stake as Share Value Declined; Parametric Portfolio Associates Holds Holding in Macrogenics (MGNX)

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 57.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc sold 4,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 3,665 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $346,000, down from 8,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $93.99. About 4.65 million shares traded or 12.86% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 07/05/2018 – Celgene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE 1Q REV. $3.54B, EST. $3.47B; 10/04/2018 – Celgene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 02/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Departure Of President And Chief Operating Officer Scott A. Smith; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE BMS AS A GROWTH COMPANY AND OPDIVO AS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS About $8.45 After Juno Dilution; 06/03/2018 – News On Juno Therapeutics Inc. (JUNO) Now Under CELG; 16/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present Updated Clinical Results from Ongoing Multicenter Phase 1 Study of bb2121 Anti- BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy in Patients with Late Stage Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma at ASCO Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) by 45.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 18,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.24% . The institutional investor held 57,731 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, up from 39,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Macrogenics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $659.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.56% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $14.28. About 394,250 shares traded. MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) has declined 28.01% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MGNX News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 09/05/2018 – PROVENTION BIO REPORTS PACTS WITH MACROGENICS; 07/05/2018 – MACROGENICS – IN H2, SEES TO PROVIDE CLINICAL UPDATES ON FLOTETUZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY AML, ON COMBINATION OF ENOBLITUZUMAB WITH ANTI-PD-1 AGENT; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Celgene Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Celgene Continues Growing While Waiting for its Acquisition to Close – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Biotech Stock Roundup: CELG’s Inrebic Gets FDA Nod, SRPT Suffers Setback & More – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Celgene (CELG) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Raises Revenue Guidance – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “BeiGene’s NDA for Zanubrutinib Gets Priority Review From FDA – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives accumulated 1,666 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 1.17M shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Thomasville Savings Bank has 0.56% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Illinois-based North Star Investment has invested 0.05% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Doliver Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.14% or 3,773 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Llp has 2.56% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 531,664 shares. Ally Financial holds 28,000 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset As has 0% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 95,370 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 9,652 shares. Lsv Asset Management holds 248,937 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Steinberg Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.16% or 11,908 shares. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Company reported 180,524 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Jacobs Ca owns 27,220 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Natixis Advisors LP reported 97,898 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Redwood Ltd Liability invested in 854,500 shares or 5.52% of the stock.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80B and $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 9,993 shares to 31,233 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4,638 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MacroGenics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” on February 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against MacroGenics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100000 to Contact the Firm – Business Wire” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX) CEO Scott Koenig on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against MacroGenics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MacroGenics Provides Update on Corporate Progress and Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Community Bank System Inc (NYSE:CBU) by 7,536 shares to 117,672 shares, valued at $7.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sponsored Adr by 24,647 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 856,600 shares, and cut its stake in Globus Med Inc Cl A (NYSE:GMED).