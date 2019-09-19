Celgene (CELG) Holder Halcyon Management Partners LP Cut Holding as Market Value Declined; Mar Vista Investment Partners Increases Holding in Teleflex (TFX)

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 0.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 2,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The institutional investor held 380,109 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $125.87M, up from 377,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $339.88. About 8,445 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC TFX.N -ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, CO REAFFIRMED ITS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE OF BETWEEN 12% AND 13% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – ON MAY 1, CO INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN INVOLVING OUTSOURCING OF CERTAIN DISTRIBUTION OPERATIONS AND RELATED WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical- Teleflex MEDICAL WECK Visistat 35. Used for the external skin closure of lacerations; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $9.70-Adj EPS $9.90; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q EPS $1.18; 31/05/2018 – Teleflex to Showcase Key Anesthesia Products at Euroanesthesia 2018 (“ESA”) in Copenhagen; 18/05/2018 – Teleflex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex Cuts FY18 View To EPS $5.45-EPS $5.55; 24/05/2018 – QT Vascular Enters Into Asset Purchase And Option Agreement With Teleflex

Halcyon Management Partners Lp decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 8.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp sold 50,469 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 553,241 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.14M, down from 603,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $99.11. About 184,728 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 29/05/2018 – DEADLINE TODAY: The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Celgene Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018 (CELG); 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 11/05/2018 – Denali Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – PLANS TO EXECUTE A $2 BLN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 16/05/2018 – JOUNCE THERAPEUTICS TO PRESENT DATA FROM ONGOING ICONIC TRIAL OF JTX-2011 AT THE 2018 AMERICAN SOCIETY OF CLINICAL ONCOLOGY ANNUAL MEETING; 31/05/2018 – CELGENE – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO IMPLEMENT AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE STILL OPEN TO DEALS; DOESN’T NOTE ANYTHING SPECIFIC; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab)

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83B for 9.60 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset owns 0.65% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 100,438 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 1.33M shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Pennsylvania Tru stated it has 21,554 shares. Numerixs Tech has invested 0.49% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Amp Cap Invsts Ltd reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 6,385 are owned by Alpha Cubed Invests. Legacy Private Company invested in 14,931 shares. Interocean Capital Ltd reported 3,523 shares stake. Montecito Natl Bank & reported 0.13% stake. Canyon Capital Advisors Limited Liability Co has 2.37% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 1.26M shares. Triangle Secs Wealth stated it has 0.11% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp invested in 5.98M shares. Personal Capital holds 4,336 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lmr Ptnrs Llp accumulated 990,864 shares.

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.80 billion and $3.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 86,953 shares to 2.58 million shares, valued at $146.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cl C by 4,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,408 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU).