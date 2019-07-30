Celgene (CELG) Holder Greenwood Capital Associates Trimmed Its Stake; General Electric Co (GE) Shareholder Nexus Investment Management Has Cut Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 76.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 91,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,781 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62 million, down from 118,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $92.61. About 2.49M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 21/03/2018 – From the PM bureau — $CELG dives into Alzheimer’s: Celgene goes all-out on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s, triggering blockbuster deal with $150M in cash for Prothena; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.45, EST. $8.32; 15/05/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – RAISING FULL-YEAR 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO HIGH END OF PREVIOUS RANGE; 26/05/2018 – Top 5 stories of the week — #1 BD chief George Golumbeski is the latest top exec to exit Celgene during management overhaul; 16/05/2018 – JOUNCE THERAPEUTICS TO PRESENT DATA FROM ONGOING ICONIC TRIAL OF JTX-2011 AT THE 2018 AMERICAN SOCIETY OF CLINICAL ONCOLOGY ANNUAL MEETING; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – DOSING SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR AN ADDITIONAL APPROVED INDICATION FOR OPDIVO MAY BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN FUTURE FOR OPDIVO; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO SHOWED STAT SIG BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Five Classes Of Notes Issued By Crestline Denali Clo Xvi, Ltd

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc sold 34,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 781,885 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81M, down from 816,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 42.29 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 22/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Announces Global Distribution Agreement for GE Aviation T700 Engines; 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes quarterly revenue inches higher; 14/03/2018 – GE APPOINTS DUNCAN BERRY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LM WIND POWER; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF GE AND GE CAPITAL; CHANGES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE; 21/05/2018 – GE Jumpstarts Overhaul With $11.1 Billion Wabtec Rail Deal (Video); 30/03/2018 – Baker Hughes GE’s CEO of Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea departs; 20/04/2018 – Cramer: GE’s new CEO ‘needs to be rewarded’ for cleaning up its accounting; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.05 million activity.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61M and $389.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 3,830 shares to 76,056 shares, valued at $6.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ssga Active Etf by 80,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,885 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Co (NYSE:LOW).

Nexus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $676.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 6,025 shares to 473,574 shares, valued at $35.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 45,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 677,935 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 21.88 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

