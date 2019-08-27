Celgene (CELG) Holder Choate Investment Advisors Lowered Its Holding as Market Value Declined; Marathon Oil (MRO) Holder Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake as Valuation Declined

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 19,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The institutional investor held 752,552 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.58 million, down from 771,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.67. About 62,321 shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Marathon Oil Outlook To Pos; Ratings Affirmed; 04/05/2018 – Marathon Oil at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 21/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $16; 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement; 23/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Libya examines Total-Marathon purchase, casting doubt on deal: sources TUNIS/LONDON (Reuters) – Libya is; 23/05/2018 – LIBYAN PROTESTORS SAY ASKED STAFF AT EASTERN WAHA OILFIELD TO SHUT DOWN OUTPUT, UNCLEAR WHETHER PRODUCTION STOPPED; 09/05/2018 – Marathon Oil Board Member Michael E.J. Phelps Won’t Stand for Re-Election; 23/05/2018 – Protesters urge workers at Libya’s eastern Waha oilfield to stop production; 19/03/2018 – A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Marathon Oil’s Outlook To Positive

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 17.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors sold 4,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 20,690 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, down from 24,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $97.17. About 118,054 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – Celgene Reaffirms 2020 Outlook; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, OPDIVO DEMONSTRATED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL ON PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba, Celgene and Virtu Financial are some of the names set to publish earnings; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Also Now Approved for Shorter 30-Minute Infusions; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 04/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt’s Jaundice Drug, Celgene Lifts Outlook: Health Wrap; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY; 16/05/2018 – JOUNCE THERAPEUTICS TO PRESENT DATA FROM ONGOING ICONIC TRIAL OF JTX-2011 AT THE 2018 AMERICAN SOCIETY OF CLINICAL ONCOLOGY ANNUAL MEETING; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 24,550 shares to 48,525 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 17,229 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nbt National Bank N A invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Moreover, Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 6,634 shares. Cornerstone Advsr invested in 1,888 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cypress Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp (Wy) has invested 1.85% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). The Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Finemark Fincl Bank & Tru invested in 0.28% or 51,548 shares. Hills Retail Bank Trust Co invested 0.4% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Viking Fund Mngmt Llc reported 0.12% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 207,933 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Bessemer Group owns 8,925 shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp, Colorado-based fund reported 248,369 shares. Lvw Advsrs Llc invested in 3,543 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Btc Capital Inc owns 13,219 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Warren Averett Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 2,146 shares. Ferguson Wellman reported 2,147 shares stake.

