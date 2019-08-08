Celgene (CELG) Holder Channing Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $1.90 Million; Jvl Advisors Lifted Its Holding in Encana (ECA) as Stock Value Declined

Jvl Advisors Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jvl Advisors Llc bought 1.56 million shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The hedge fund held 4.63 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.51M, up from 3.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jvl Advisors Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $4.205. About 11.52M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 05/04/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY CEO GREAGER FORMERLY OF ENCANA OIL & GAS; 21/03/2018 Encana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Encana To Ba1; 02/04/2018 – Keyera, Encana to Develop Liquids Hub, Natural-Gas Processing, Liquids Stabilization Plant; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER 30% ANNUAL PROD GROWT; 01/05/2018 – Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SEES SALES PROCEEDS ABOUT C$39M

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 17.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 20,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 93,168 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.79 million, down from 113,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $95.03. About 1.07 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY OPDIVO WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,511 MLN VS $1,127 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 10/04/2018 – NANOBIOTIX : THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MD ANDERSON CANCER CENTER AND NANOBIOTIX HAVE AN AGREEMENT TO RUN IMMUNOTHERAPEUTIC PRE-CLINICAL RESEARCH IN LUNG CANCER COMBINING NBTXR3 AND NIVOLUMAB; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB) COMBINATION AS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- AND POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CEO MARK ALLES SPEAKS ON CELGENE CALL; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO-CELGENE TO CO-DEVELOP BB2121 IN UNITED STATES; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE DOESN’T SEE TRIAL THIS YR IN DR. REDDY’S PATENT MATTER; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio and Celgene Will Shr 50% of U.S. Costs and Profits; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – IN TOTAL, ZYMEWORKS IS NOW ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $1.64 BLN IN FUTURE PAYMENTS FOR ENTIRE COLLABORATION; 17/05/2018 – GILEAD, CELGENE, NOVARTIS NAMED MULTIPLE TIMES IN FDA LIST; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “6 Energy Stocks Spilling Lower – Investorplace.com” on July 17, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “5 Favorite Stocks Trading Under $10 With Massive Upside Potential – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ECA Marcellus Trust I declares $0.037 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: ExxonMobil, TC, Encana, Ensco and Equinor – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Explosive Stocks Under $7 to Make Your First Million – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Klingenstein Fields & Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 101,815 shares. Gabelli And Inv Advisers accumulated 328,326 shares or 3.99% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has 4.02M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Renaissance Ltd Liability Company invested 0.41% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Clarivest Asset Management Limited Company owns 180,524 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Andra Ap has 0.28% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 100,600 shares. Btc has invested 0.2% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). First Interstate State Bank accumulated 0.03% or 1,595 shares. Triangle Wealth Mgmt holds 2,258 shares. Northrock Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.21% stake. Wellington Shields & Co Lc owns 0.34% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 7,140 shares. Cacti Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Blackhill Capital Inc accumulated 28,000 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Moreover, Alphamark Ltd Liability has 1.87% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Associated Banc, a Alabama-based fund reported 30,032 shares.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Celgene (CELG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Celgene Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, GILD, MDLZ, CELG, PSA, AMD, ALL, EQR, OKE, EA, VRSK – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Celgene is Now Oversold – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.