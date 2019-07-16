Celgene (CELG) Holder Carnegie Capital Asset Management Has Cut Stake by $385,776 as Share Price Rose; As Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Verition Fund Management Has Lifted Holding

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 50.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc sold 4,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,070 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $384,000, down from 8,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $91.76. About 2.63M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 27/04/2018 – AnaptysBio To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly Chinese Population with Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 04/05/2018 – Celgene Sees Multiple Catalysts for Growth Over Next 12-18 Months; 30/05/2018 – Denali Therapeutics Announces Early Exercise Of Its Option To Acquire F-star Gamma; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – GILLA KAPLAN RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 24/05/2018 – Celgene Corp to Execute $2B Accelerated Share Repurchase Program

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by 212.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 19,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.12% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 28,043 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, up from 8,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Vornado Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $65.52. About 767,040 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 3.26% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 06/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY’S PARTNER IN 666 FIFTH AVE. IS KUSHNER COS; 13/04/2018 – Vornado Sees $34.7M of Expense for Change in Fair Value of Marketable Securities Due to New Accounting Standard; 08/03/2018 Toys ‘R’ Us Considers Closing All of Its U.S. Stores; 04/04/2018 – Vornado Air Recalls Electric Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 03/04/2018 – Commercial Real Estate Technology Solutions Continue to Grow in the United States With Australia’s Premier Property Management Firm, Equiem, Launching in New York City; 09/04/2018 – Vornado Releases 2017 Sustainability Report; 13/04/2018 – Vornado: 1Q Charges Also Include Expenses for Contested NYC Property Transfer Taxes and Write-Off of Series G and Series I Issuance Costs; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Vornado DP LLC Trust 2010-VNO; 10/05/2018 – MEDIA-Group of Toys ‘R’ Us workers wants proceeds from liquidation to make severance payment to those laid off- Bloomberg; 03/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY TRUST SAYS VORNADO REALTY L.P. FROM TIME TO TIME MAY OFFER TO SELL DEBT SECURITIES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold VNO shares while 116 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 142.62 million shares or 4.26% less from 148.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd has 127,405 shares. Gofen Glossberg Lc Il invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Group Inc One Trading LP holds 0% or 11,343 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 27,765 shares. Glenmede Tru Communications Na stated it has 600 shares. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Deutsche Bancshares Ag has invested 0.11% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Moody National Bank & Trust Division has invested 0% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Gruss And Communication Incorporated reported 41,875 shares. 9,727 are held by Magnetar Finance Ltd Com. Kentucky Retirement, Kentucky-based fund reported 7,581 shares. Silvercrest Asset Group Inc Ltd Liability Com reported 10,537 shares stake. Honeywell International stated it has 33,000 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 0.03% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) or 1.38 million shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon reported 1.44 million shares.

More notable recent Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Amazon heading back to New York? Maybe. But in smaller doses. – Washington Business Journal” on May 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Vornado Announces Equity Awards for New Leadership Group – GlobeNewswire” published on June 11, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “JBG Smith aims to sell another legacy Vornado asset – Washington Business Journal” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Elliott Management Enters Carbonite (CARB), Symantec (SYMC), (more…) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s How We Evaluate Vornado Realty Trust’s (NYSE:VNO) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $2.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Braskem S A (NYSE:BAK) by 23,997 shares to 37,000 shares, valued at $955,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYT) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,115 shares, and cut its stake in Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH).

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FDA Accepts Sanofi’s BLA for Myeloma Candidate to Review – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AbbVie Announces Lifting of FDA’s Partial Hold on CANOVA Study – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “BeiGene (BGNE) Regains Full Global Rights to Tislelizumab from Celgene (CELG) – StreetInsider.com” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Regeneron (REGN) Presents Positive Data on Lymphoma Candidate – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.36% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Moreover, Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.31% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Kidder Stephen W invested in 0.09% or 2,361 shares. 46,428 were accumulated by Driehaus Management Limited Com. First Quadrant LP Ca stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Lifeplan reported 48 shares stake. Old National Commercial Bank In has 52,031 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset stated it has 778,452 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Lc holds 46,814 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Longfellow Invest Management Lc holds 7,500 shares. Amica Retiree Trust invested in 4,982 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Meridian Counsel has 0.16% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 2,984 shares. Pointstate Cap LP reported 1.55 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 1.17 million shares for 0.23% of their portfolio.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00M and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 6 shares to 25 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 43,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,618 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.45 EPS, up 31.72% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 9.36 P/E if the $2.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.