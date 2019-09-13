Celgene (CELG) Holder Callahan Advisors Cut Its Stake; As Mastec (MTZ) Stock Value Rose, Skylands Capital Has Increased Its Stake by $958,800

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 15.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 18,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The hedge fund held 137,250 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.07 million, up from 118,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $63.63. About 851,727 shares traded or 5.20% up from the average. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC – REPURCHASES WOULD BE FUNDED FROM CASH ON HAND AND AVAILABILITY UNDER COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC INCREASING 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REV., EPS; 14/03/2018 – MasTec Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21-22; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.24B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Increases Annual Guidance; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Net $81M

Callahan Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 62.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc sold 17,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 10,927 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 million, down from 28,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $98.63. About 2.91M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 02/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Departure Of President And Chief Operating Officer Scott A. Smith; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS OPDIVO CHECKMATE 141 SHOWED SUSTAINED OS; 15/05/2018 – Edmond de Rothschild Adds Zimmer Biomet, Buys More Celgene: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul; 05/04/2018 – Long-Term Celgene (CELG) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Celgene Corporation; Encourages Long-Term Investors to Contact the Firm; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdivo® (nivolumab) + Yervoy® (ipilimumab) Combination as First-Line Treatment for; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit against Celgene Corporation; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Celgene Corporation (CELG) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

