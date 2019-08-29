Celgene (CELG) Holder Bokf Has Trimmed Holding; Nvidia (NVDA) Holder Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company Has Upped Its Holding by $2.15 Million as Market Value Declined

Bokf decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 7.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf sold 3,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 38,794 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, down from 42,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $97.11. About 2.00M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $8.70-$8.90; 06/03/2018 – Celgene Completes Acquisition Of Juno Therapeutics, Inc., Advancing Global Leadership In Cellular Immunotherapy; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 22/04/2018 – DJ Denali Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNLI); 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…

Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 2000% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 12,600 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26M, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.70B market cap company. The stock increased 3.59% or $5.78 during the last trading session, reaching $167. About 8.57 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 19/04/2018 – NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for First-Quarter Financial Results; 08/03/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia Turing release date, news, and rumors; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Sitting Pretty as Analyst Day Kicks Off — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES 2Q REV. $3.10B PLUS OR MINUS TWO %, EST. $2.95B; 20/03/2018 – Groupware Technology to Exhibit at NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS 1Q CRYPTOCURRENCY DEMAND STRONGER THAN EXPECTED; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 18/04/2018 – Hard OCP: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1180 Rumor Mill; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS BEGINNING TO NORMALIZE; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS SUSPENDED TESTING FOLLOWING FATAL UBER ACCIDENT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Interocean Capital Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Ghp Inv owns 5,970 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Intrust Bancshares Na holds 5,636 shares. Associated Banc reported 30,032 shares. Moreover, Hudson Bay Capital Management Ltd Partnership has 0.51% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Third Point Limited Co has invested 1.84% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Allstate Corporation holds 46,770 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Blair William And Il has 321,925 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Management Lc owns 341,865 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 5.36M shares. 6,350 are owned by Hillsdale Invest. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.13% or 4,140 shares. Fincl Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) has 4,409 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. 44,963 are held by Thompson Rubinstein Invest Mngmt Incorporated Or.

Bokf, which manages about $4.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,536 shares to 101,988 shares, valued at $30.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 10,759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,368 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP has 0.16% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Aviance Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.05% or 1,804 shares. Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.29% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Freestone Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Aviance Prns Ltd, Florida-based fund reported 107,908 shares. Spinnaker Tru owns 2,175 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Tudor Invest Corp Et Al invested in 6,156 shares. Rothschild Investment Il holds 11,330 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Wi reported 0.04% stake. 1,220 were reported by Ancora Advisors Ltd Co. Amica Mutual Insur Communication has invested 0.22% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 9,810 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Grp Ltd Com stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Intrust Bank & Trust Na reported 2,438 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

