Celgene (CELG) Holder Benjamin F Edwards & Company Has Decreased Holding; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Omers Administration Has Trimmed Stake by $14.44 Million as Share Price Rose

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 54.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc sold 4,463 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 3,795 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358,000, down from 8,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $93.87. About 4.14M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE BMS AS A GROWTH COMPANY AND OPDIVO AS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 24/04/2018 – CELGENE SAYS OZANIMOD STUDIES CONSISTENT W/ PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 16/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present Updated Clinical Results from Ongoing Multicenter Phase 1 Study of bb2121 Anti- BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy in Patients with Late Stage Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma at ASCO Annual Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Celgene: Patricia Hemingway Hall Elected to Bd of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Celgene 1Q Net $846M; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 GAAP EPS ABOUT $7.36 WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO; 08/03/2018 – REG-Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer; 05/04/2018 – FORMA Therapeutics Achieves Key Objective in Collaboration with Celgene Corporation to Advance a Novel Protein Homeostasis Oncology/Immuno-Oncology Program; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp sold 138,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 4.62 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $484.65M, down from 4.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $361.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 10.78 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/04/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $50; 08/05/2018 – Syntel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q EPS Boosted 11c by Mark-to-Market Gains on New Accounting; 20/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ANALYST JAMIE BAKER COMMENTS ON INCREASE IN REPORT; 11/05/2018 – NEXT PLC NXT.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5240P FROM 4830P; 23/03/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS UK PAY GAP DATA INCLUDES ALL UK ENTITIES; 14/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Mimecast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS “REMAIN OPTIMISTIC ABOUT THE POSITIVE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM IN THE U.S. AS BUSINESS SENTIMENT REMAINS UPBEAT”; 05/03/2018 – JPMorgan Slashes iPhone X-Shipment Estimates — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. One Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.67% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 37,199 shares. Bancorp Of The West holds 0.99% or 83,487 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Llc accumulated 0.4% or 83,288 shares. Toth Fin Advisory Corp owns 2,101 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Llc reported 30,906 shares. 6,168 are owned by Brown Cap Mngmt Llc. Roanoke Asset Ny accumulated 26,561 shares or 1.25% of the stock. Macquarie Limited reported 0.15% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.29% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Rh Dinel Inv Counsel stated it has 0.61% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Jnba Fincl Advsr holds 12,795 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Ycg Limited Liability holds 0.4% or 22,938 shares in its portfolio. Philadelphia Tru Communications stated it has 0.26% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Highlander Mngmt invested in 14,949 shares. West Oak Ltd holds 1.52% or 23,974 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.19 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L bought 18,000 shares worth $2.00M.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.62 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 87,354 shares to 100,554 shares, valued at $10.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lsc Communications Inc by 566,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 988,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 9,173 shares to 16,717 shares, valued at $592,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 5,004 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,743 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT).

