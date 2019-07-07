Celgene (CELG) Holder Bb Biotech Ag Has Cut Its Position; Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Holder Spitfire Capital Decreased Holding by $851,616 as Stock Rose

Bb Biotech Ag decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag sold 103,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.20M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.55M, down from 2.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $93.7. About 3.07M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – ZYMEWORKS WILL RECEIVE AN EXPANSION FEE; 30/05/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS INC – DENALI MAY MAKE FUTURE CONTINGENT PAYMENTS UP TO MAXIMUM OF $447 MLN UPON ACHIEVEMENT OF MILESTONES; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Azar calls out a Celgene drug for price hikes that are hurting Medicare; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION – PROTHENA TO RECEIVE A $100 MLN UPFRONT PAYMENT AND A $50 MLN EQUITY INVESTMENT BY CELGENE; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 17.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 26,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 128,490 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13 million, down from 155,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $36.91. About 265,849 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 7.20% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00 million and $95.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:HCAC) by 46,539 shares to 998,414 shares, valued at $16.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading reported 0% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Captrust holds 0% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 224 shares. New York-based Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Whittier Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 17 shares. Ironwood Inv Management Ltd Liability reported 32,986 shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0.08% or 109,400 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd accumulated 165,227 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Skylands Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 416,350 shares. Legal & General Public Limited Liability reported 47,318 shares. Citadel Llc holds 0.01% or 492,254 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild And Communication Asset Us has 116,919 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Green Square Cap Ltd holds 9,853 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Elk Creek Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.65% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Sei Investments owns 209,261 shares. Moody Natl Bank Division reported 147 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $345.36 million activity. Another trade for 5.61 million shares valued at $186.88 million was made by CD&R Investment Associates IX – Ltd. on Thursday, March 14.

Analysts await Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, up 6.78% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.18 per share. BECN’s profit will be $86.26 million for 7.32 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -380.00% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.05 million activity.

Bb Biotech Ag, which manages about $3.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 121,257 shares to 696,976 shares, valued at $77.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Audentes Therapeutics Inc. by 600,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.37M shares, and has risen its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR).