Celgene (CELG) Holder Bb Biotech Ag Has Cut Its Holding by $9.76 Million; Ithaka Group Boosted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $5.14 Million; Stock Price Rose

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 43,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 321,999 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.98M, up from 278,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $135.45. About 20.33 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/05/2018 – Unravel Data Collaborates with Microsoft Azure to Boost Performance and Reliability for Big Data Workloads in the Cloud; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users; 24/04/2018 – DENMARK’S SAXO BANK SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT WITH THE AIM OF RUNNING ITS TECHNOLOGY STACK ON THE MICROSOFT CLOUD; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft On Track For Best Day Since Oct. 2015 — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Capstone to Power Mid-Atlantic Area University with a 1 MW 80% Efficient Solution; 27/03/2018 – Starr Companies Announces Agreement with SkyWatch for Aviation lnsureds; 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS OEM REVENUE INCREASED 4% (UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY OEM PRO REVENUE GROWTH OF 11%; 17/05/2018 – Secrets to Landing a Job in Pharmaceutical or Medical Device Companies Are Revealed in New Guide

Bb Biotech Ag decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag sold 103,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 2.20M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.55 million, down from 2.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $97. About 6.90M shares traded or 65.16% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 30/05/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS: EARLY EXERCISE OF OPTION TO BUY F-STAR; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – SEES FY 2018 REVLIMID NET PRODUCT SALES WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO TO BE ABOUT $9.5 BLN; 04/05/2018 – Celgene’s quarterly profit dips 9 percent; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $BLUE $CELG BCMA CAR-T focus likely on the 2 deaths; 09/04/2018 – POLL: Which of the recent large cell/gene therapy deals will work out best for the acquirer? $NVS $AVXS $CELG $GILD; 15/05/2018 – REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SMC HAS CONFIRMED THAT COMBINATION OF RX-3117 AND ABRAXANE IS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 21/05/2018 – EVOTEC AG EVTG.DE – EVOTEC MAY BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE SIGNIFICANT MILESTONE PAYMENTS AS WELL AS TIERED ROYALTIES ON EACH LICENSED PROGRAMME

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35M and $627.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,319 shares to 62,883 shares, valued at $21.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,402 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Bb Biotech Ag, which manages about $3.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 639,701 shares to 2.02M shares, valued at $67.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 1.30 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.65 million shares, and has risen its stake in Macrogenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

