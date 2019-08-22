Celgene (CELG) Holder Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.52 Million; As Blackrock (BLK) Shares Declined, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Boosted Holding by $634,095

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company bought 1,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 31,597 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.52 million, up from 30,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $420.93. About 346,662 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 25/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Grtr Eur: Statement re Privacy Policy; 30/05/2018 – BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc: Result of AGM; 27/04/2018 – BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc: Annual Financial Report; 07/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Gunmaker Holds Its Ground Against BlackRock; 29/03/2018 – BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc: Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings; 13/03/2018 – BlackRock’s Lowest Cost ETFs Devour Almost Half of U.S. Flows; 13/04/2018 – BlackRock hiked CEO Larry Fink’s pay by 9 percent in 2017 -filing; 09/04/2018 – Goldman highlights several names like Netflix, Amazon and BlackRock as potential outperformers; 30/05/2018 – BLACKROCK – INITIATIVES TO REDUCE POTENTIAL CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, RAISE INVESTOR TRANSPARENCY HAVE ACCELERATED ADOPTION OF FEE-BASED ADVISORY MODELS; 06/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC REPORTS 12.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DROPBOX INC AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 78.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd sold 16,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 4,409 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416,000, down from 20,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $95.68. About 2.09 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUE WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO TO BE ABOUT $14.8 BLN; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 21/05/2018 – Top 3 today – #1 BD chief George Golumbeski is the latest top exec to exit Celgene during management overhaul $CELG (with interview); 06/03/2018 – Celgene Completes Acquisition Of Juno Therapeutics, Inc., Advancing Global Leadership In Cellular Immunotherapy; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 20/03/2018 – Prothena to Get $100 Million Upfront Payment and $50 Million Equity Investment by Celgene; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type Il Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination for Treatment of First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 26/04/2018 – Crestline Investors Refinances $361 Million Denali Capital CLO Xll; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdivo® (nivolumab) + Yervoy® (ipilimumab) Combination as First-Line Treatment for

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 172,143 shares to 2.21M shares, valued at $245.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 99,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,621 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT).