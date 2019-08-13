Celgene (CELG) Holder Bangor Savings Bank Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.32 Million as Stock Declined; As Bitauto Hldgs LTD (BITA) Market Valuation Declined, Platinum Investment Management LTD Decreased Stake

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 85.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank sold 14,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 2,346 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $221,000, down from 16,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $94.11. About 989,776 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – Celgene profit tops estimates; clarifies path for key MS drug; 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 29/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit against Celgene Corporation; 28/03/2018 – bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation Enter into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy bb2121 in the United States; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Large Cap Growth Adds Monster Beverage, Exits Celgene; 21/05/2018 – EVOTEC AG EVTG.DE – CELGENE RECEIVES EXCLUSIVE OPT-IN RIGHTS TO LICENSE WORLDWIDE RIGHTS TO ALL PROGRAMMES DEVELOPED WITHIN THIS COLLABORATION; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Denali Capital Clo Xii, Ltd; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celgene; 22/05/2018 – Celgene to Present New and Updated Data across a Range of Blood Diseases at EHA 2018; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Bitauto Hldgs Ltd (BITA) by 73.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 448,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.93% . The hedge fund held 162,911 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, down from 611,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Bitauto Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $801.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.16% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $11.42. About 161,222 shares traded. Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) has declined 52.42% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BITA News: 30/04/2018 – Bitauto Files Annual Report on Form 20-F; 15/03/2018 – Bitauto Holdings 4Q Rev $413.5M; 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F; 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO BOARD OKS $150M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS RMB0.72 ($0.11); 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO SEES 1Q REV. $301.8M TO $309.5M, EST. $338.2M; 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD – COMPANY EXPECTS TO FUND REPURCHASE OUT OF ITS EXISTING CASH BALANCE; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 11C; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: BITAUTO SEES 1Q REV. $301.8M TO $309.5M; 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD BITA.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $38 TARGET PRICE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stellar Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Van Eck Associates invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Pictet Asset Management Limited owns 2.33M shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Halsey Assocs Ct stated it has 145,011 shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Company owns 141,011 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc has 0.03% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 3,665 shares. Meridian Invest Counsel holds 0.16% or 2,984 shares in its portfolio. Notis reported 0.98% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Skylands Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 65,490 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 197,800 shares. Gw Henssler And Associate owns 178,260 shares. Intact Invest Management Incorporated owns 5,600 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fulton Bankshares Na has 0.18% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 27,381 shares. California-based Main Street Research Ltd Com has invested 0.07% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $532.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Intermediate Term (SCHR) by 21,504 shares to 141,398 shares, valued at $7.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,649 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond Etf (SCHZ).

Analysts await Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 5,800.00% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.01 per share. BITA’s profit will be $41.40 million for 4.84 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Bitauto Holdings Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 136.00% EPS growth.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00B and $4.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 1.64M shares to 18.20 million shares, valued at $158.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 3.40 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.26M shares, and has risen its stake in At Home Group Inc.