Celgene (CELG) Holder Atria Investments Has Cut Position by $441,236; Jlb & Associates Has Lowered Kellogg (K) Holding by $738,663; Valuation Declined

Jlb & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Kellogg (K) by 25.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc sold 12,959 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 37,171 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, down from 50,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Kellogg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $63.11. About 888,465 shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 07/03/2018 – KELLOGG’S CHICAGO BAR CO. TO START SELLING NUT SPREADS; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: Retired International Paper CEO John Dillon to Retire From Board; 26/04/2018 – KELLOGG DECLINES TO COMMENT ON PRESCIENCE POINT SHORT REPORT; 03/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Celebrates Mike Schultz with First-Ever U.S. Paralympian Gold Medal Edition Corn Flakes® Box; 08/03/2018 – CrainsDetroitBus: Kellogg’s snack-bar startup sees peanut butter as growth; 15/05/2018 – VENEZUELA’S MADURO SAYS WILL GIVE LOCAL KELLOGG UNIT TO WORKERS AFTER COMPANY HALTS OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – INVESTING A TOTAL OF ABOUT $420 MILLION IN WEST AFRICA TO ADD TO JV EQUITY INTERESTS; 26/04/2018 – Kellogg May Need to Cut Dividends, Says Prescience’s Asbahi (Video); 29/05/2018 – Michigan analysis makes the business case for racial equity in new report released by W.K. Kellogg Foundation and Altarum; 15/03/2018 – Kellogg Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Atria Investments Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 22.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc sold 4,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 16,339 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, down from 21,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $97.24. About 1.50M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 24/04/2018 – Street View: Prothena’s early pipeline assets now in focus; 26/04/2018 – Crestline Investors Refinances $361 Million Denali Capital CLO XII; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Pharm: SMC Confirmed Combination of RX-3117 and Abraxane Is Safe and Well Tolerated; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 19/04/2018 – Celgene: Hans Bishop Elected to Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 05/03/2018 – Parkinson’s Institute and Clinical Center Collaborates With Denali Therapeutics to Explore New Endpoints for Clinical Studies; 21/03/2018 – Denali Publishing Partners With Skillz Inc. to Announce Guns, Cars and Zombies! Turbo Mobile Game at Game Developers Conference 2018

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10M and $474.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) by 25,959 shares to 198,995 shares, valued at $8.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expeditors Intl (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 7,682 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Packaging Corp (NYSE:PKG).

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, down 13.21% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.06 per share. K’s profit will be $313.38 million for 17.15 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.07% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83B for 9.42 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $2.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 11,089 shares to 48,160 shares, valued at $3.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VPU) by 8,078 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,166 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE).

