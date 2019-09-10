Celgene (CELG) Holder American Assets Investment Management Increased Its Holding by $957,000 as Stock Value Declined; At&T (T) Stake Increased by Drexel Morgan & Company

Drexel Morgan & Company increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 27.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drexel Morgan & Company bought 12,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 58,534 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, up from 45,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drexel Morgan & Company who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $36.79. About 111.44 million shares traded or 279.82% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – AT&T Builds On 5G Foundation In More Than 100 New Markets; 11/04/2018 – AT&T & CROWN CASTLE EXPAND STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP; 21/03/2018 – United States v. AT&T is Heating Up; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – FOLLOWING TIME WARNER DEAL CLOSE, PLANS TO INTRODUCE WATCHTV, A PACKAGE WITHOUT LOCAL PROGRAMMING OR SPORTS-ONLY CHANNELS; 26/03/2018 – DISH executive testifies against planned AT&T merger with Time Warner; 23/03/2018 – CTFN [Reg]: March 22: DOJ v. Time Warner/AT&T Notes from the Trial – Opening Arguments; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Capital Plans Include $1 Billion in Incremental Investment Due to Tax Reform; 23/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – QTRLY U.S. WIRELESS POSTPAID PHONE CHURN OF 0.84 PCT; 23/03/2018 – AT&T Fights Government Concerns over Time Warner Merger (Audio)

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 61.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 29,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, up from 18,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $97.07. About 2.74 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BLUEBIRD AND CELGENE WILL SHARE 50% OF U.S. COSTS AND PROFITS; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA TO RECEIVE $100M UPFRONT, $50M INVESTMENT BY CELGENE; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO PLUS LOW-DOSE YERVOY COMBINATION REDUCES RISK OF PROGRES; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ALSO GRANTED OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY COMBINATION BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR THIS POTENTIAL INDICATION; 23/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP CELG.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM – TRADERS; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY; 12/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celgene; 28/03/2018 – ABIDE THERAPEUTICS SAYS ABIDE HAS REGAINED EX-US RIGHTS TO ABX-1431 FROM CELGENE; 30/05/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS INC – DENALI MAY MAKE FUTURE CONTINGENT PAYMENTS UP TO MAXIMUM OF $447 MLN UPON ACHIEVEMENT OF MILESTONES; 09/04/2018 – POLL: Which of the recent large cell/gene therapy deals will work out best for the acquirer? $NVS $AVXS $CELG $GILD

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Opus Point Prtn Mngmt Llc stated it has 1.09% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Moab Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Company reported 83,567 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors owns 1,581 shares. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.94M shares. 1.11 million are owned by Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Com. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank holds 514,525 shares. Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Destination Wealth stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Fmr Ltd Llc invested in 0.19% or 16.66M shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Huntington Retail Bank has 12,440 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bender Robert And Assocs invested in 2.43% or 52,623 shares. Daiwa Grp reported 50,786 shares. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.04% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Celgene teams up with Immatics in cancer immunotherapies – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CELG or VRTX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on March 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Celgene (CELG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Celgene Gets FDA Approval for Inrebic in Bone Marrow Cancer – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/26/2019: MDCO, BPTH, CELG, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life reported 147,329 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Tx holds 84,692 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Bollard Group Inc Ltd Co accumulated 660,871 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc invested 0.75% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Lenox Wealth Management invested in 0.05% or 5,101 shares. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 6,468 shares. Aimz Investment Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 20,465 shares. Bellecapital Int holds 1.13% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 56,761 shares. Nexus Invest holds 0.08% or 17,000 shares in its portfolio. 130,915 were accumulated by Van Den Berg Management I. Smith Salley And Assocs invested in 357,991 shares or 1.81% of the stock. Guardian Capital Lp stated it has 599,876 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Hamlin Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.13M shares. First Republic Inv Management reported 1.83 million shares. The Texas-based Motco has invested 0.48% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T, Starz sign carriage agreement – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is AT&T Inc.’s (NYSE:T) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: Let It Run, For Now – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T’s Stock Still Has Further To Rise – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: What to Do With High-Growth Onslaught? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Drexel Morgan & Company, which manages about $275.57M and $112.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,646 shares to 8,387 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.