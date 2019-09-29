Celgene (CELG) Holder Alpine Associates Management Has Lowered Its Stake as Stock Price Declined; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Market Value Rose, Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Has Upped Position by $710,040

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 14.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 2,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 22,770 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.56 million, up from 19,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $215.26. About 4.24 million shares traded or 10.56% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 13/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS UNITEDHEALTH’S IFS RATINGS AT ‘AA-‘; OUTLOOK STAB; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Special Needs; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused Opioids; 21/04/2018 – DJ UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNH); 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA3 RATINGS TO DAVITA’S SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN ADD-ONS; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER REVENUES OF $55.2 BILLION GREW 13.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 23.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 503,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 1.64 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $151.50 million, down from 2.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $98.85. About 4.24 million shares traded or 19.35% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 11/05/2018 – Denali Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 26/04/2018 – Crestline Investors Refinances $361 Million Denali Capital CLO Xll; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE 1Q REV. $3.54B, EST. $3.47B; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO; 05/03/2018 – #3 — Celgene hands over $101M in cash to launch a research collaboration with protein player Vividion $CELG; 07/05/2018 – CELG EXPANDED CLASS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. On Wednesday, May 1 the insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Bank Of The West owns 43,417 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. Aviance Cap Prtnrs Ltd Company reported 1,159 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 1.07M shares. Endurance Wealth Incorporated has 1,247 shares. 22,345 are held by Stralem & Inc. Schmidt P J Inc owns 30,838 shares or 2.17% of their US portfolio. Trustmark Bancorporation Tru Department, a Mississippi-based fund reported 3,749 shares. Tiemann Advsrs Llc has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Twin Capital Management, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 66,809 shares. Connable Office reported 0.62% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Sigma Planning Corporation reported 18,709 shares. 9,964 are held by Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Com. Centurylink Investment Management Commerce has invested 0.93% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Hwg Holding Ltd Partnership holds 451 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. The Delaware-based Green Valley Lc has invested 6.87% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83B for 9.58 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Btim reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). King Luther Capital Mgmt Corp has 0.04% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Bessemer Gru owns 6,867 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. British Columbia Inv Mngmt has invested 0.19% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Saturna Cap owns 205,789 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Company reported 6,055 shares. Citizens And Northern owns 0.85% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 16,594 shares. Peddock Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Pittenger & Anderson owns 1,925 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Management Inc reported 18,018 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP invested 0.05% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Communication Limited invested in 0.11% or 14,219 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 248,937 shares. Budros Ruhlin & Roe holds 2,851 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Glenview Financial Bank Trust Dept stated it has 0.77% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $3.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 571,431 shares to 2.39M shares, valued at $8.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 249,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Tribune Media Co.