Celgene (CELG) Holder Affinity Investment Advisors Trimmed Position by $6.21 Million; As Oracle (ORCL) Market Valuation Rose, Cleararc Capital Cut Holding by $333,264

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 61.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc sold 66,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 40,861 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, down from 106,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $93.31. About 2.19 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 23/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP CELG.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM – TRADERS; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO & CELGENE ENTER INTO PACT TO CO-DEVELOP & CO-PROMO; 24/05/2018 – Heard on the Street: Celgene’s Buybacks Are Coming Up Empty; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY OPDIVO WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,511 MLN VS $1,127 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 11/05/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.26; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 10/04/2018 – NANOBIOTIX : THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MD ANDERSON CANCER CENTER AND NANOBIOTIX HAVE AN AGREEMENT TO RUN IMMUNOTHERAPEUTIC PRE-CLINICAL RESEARCH IN LUNG CANCER COMBINING NBTXR3 AND NIVOLUMAB; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 19/03/2018 – Denali Therapeutics Announces First-In-Human Dosing Of Its RIPK1 Inhibitor Clinical Program And The Appointment Of Peter Klein

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 6,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 39,210 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 45,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $175.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $52.59. About 11.08M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 14/05/2018 – Oracle: Oracle grew the fastest out of the top 10 #PaaS vendors in CY2016 as well as CY2017. Source: @IDC Public Cloud Serv…; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL FINAL DIV/SHR 130 RUPEES; 14/05/2018 – Heineken Urban Polo Uses Oracle Cloud to Inject AI into the Sport of Kings; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN 44 PCT VS 44 PCT REPORTED LAST QTR; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle’s Safra Catz raises Amazon contract fight with Trump – Bloomberg; 27/03/2018 – BlackLine CEO Therese Tucker Invited To Deliver Keynote At Recurring Revenue 2018; 23/04/2018 – BISTel and Oracle preview powerful A.I. based Predictive Maintenance (PdM) solution for Smart Connected Factory at Hannover; 10/04/2018 – Triax Technologies Teams with Oracle Construction and Engineering to Enhance Construction Safety, Productivity; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street: Favorable Appeal Decision Should Result in Refund of Nearly $50M From Oracle; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Opens State-of-the-Art Cloud Campus in Austin, Texas

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.26 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 494,080 were accumulated by Altrinsic Glob Advisors Limited Liability Corporation. Oxbow Advsr Lc accumulated 53,970 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2,512 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 163,277 were accumulated by North Star Asset Mgmt Inc. Wg Shaheen Associates Dba Whitney Co has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Utah Retirement reported 455,947 shares. Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.59% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 68,503 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Comm New York owns 56,322 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Janney Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 4,569 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Plc stated it has 2.34M shares. Franklin Street Advsr Nc reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Guardian Life Insurance Of America stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Comgest Sas accumulated 4.03% or 3.43M shares. Schnieders Capital Limited Liability has 13,869 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Oracle Corporation (ORCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: AWS (NASDAQ: $AMZN) Launches Middle East Region, Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader for Multiexperience Development Platform and VMware (NYSE: $VMW) Extends Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “No new timeline for JEDI cloud award – DoD – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05B and $533.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,179 shares to 10,699 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 29,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,269 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).