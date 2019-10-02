WESTJET AIRLINES LTD VAR VTG & VTG S (OTCMKTS:WJAFF) had a decrease of 50.92% in short interest. WJAFF’s SI was 154,800 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 50.92% from 315,400 shares previously. With 2,600 avg volume, 60 days are for WESTJET AIRLINES LTD VAR VTG & VTG S (OTCMKTS:WJAFF)’s short sellers to cover WJAFF’s short positions. It closed at $23.16 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report $2.58 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.55 EPS change or 27.09% from last quarter’s $2.03 EPS. CELG’s profit would be $1.83 billion giving it 9.49 P/E if the $2.58 EPS is correct. After having $2.61 EPS previously, Celgene Corporation’s analysts see -1.15% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $97.89. About 236,575 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – CELGENE SEES SUBMITTING OZANIMOD NDA IN 1Q 2019; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA GRANTED OPDIVO COMBO BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 02/04/2018 – CELGENE SAYS SMITH’S PRIMARY DUTIES TO BE ASSUMED BY ALLES; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – REMAINING AUTHORIZATION WILL BE USED IN CONTINUING OPEN-ENDED PROGRAM EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celgene Corporation (CELG)

WestJet Airlines Ltd. provides scheduled airline services and travel packages. The company has market cap of $2.60 billion. The firm offers scheduled flights; operates WestJet Vacations that provides air, hotel, car, and excursion packages, as well as WestJet Encore, a regional airline with a fleet of turboprop aircraft in a network of destinations in Canada and the United States; and provides cargo and charter services. It has a 30.8 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of 115 Boeing 737 Next Generation aircraft, 34 Bombardier Q400 aircraft, and 4 Boeing 767-300ERW aircraft for approximately 104 destinations in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, and Europe.

Among 2 analysts covering Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Celgene has $103 highest and $100 lowest target. $101.50’s average target is 3.69% above currents $97.89 stock price. Celgene had 7 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

