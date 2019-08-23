Celgene (Call) (CELG) Position Held by Bluefin Trading Llc; As Macys (M) Share Price Declined, Restructuring Capital Associates LP Has Raised Position by $4.99 Million

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 53.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp bought 207,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The hedge fund held 595,216 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30 million, up from 387,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.56. About 14.86M shares traded or 42.34% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of MSBAM 2016-C29; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – RAISES EARNINGS AND SALES GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S DIDN’T SEE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT FROM WEATHER ON SALES; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 11 Classes of UBSC 2011-C1; 19/03/2018 – There’s a new way to buy items at Macy’s – a mobile app:; 26/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: Macy Debuts Modest Clothing Line by Muslim Designer; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six CMBS Classes of GSMSC 2012-BWTR; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Buys New 1.3% Position in Macy’s; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S – IN FISCAL 2018 COMPARABLE SALES ON OWNED BASIS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 20-30 BASIS POINTS BELOW COMPARABLE SALES ON AN OWNED PLUS LICENSED BASIS; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C17

Bluefin Trading Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (Call) (CELG) by 2755.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc bought 1.47M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 1.52 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.43M, up from 53,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $95.71. About 2.09 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 30/05/2018 – DENALI REPORTS EARLY EXERCISE OF OPTION TO BUY F-STAR GAMMA; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 23/04/2018 – Celgene Corp expected to post earnings of $1.96 a share – Earnings Preview; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 24/04/2018 – Street View: Prothena’s early pipeline assets now in focus; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 08/03/2018 – REG-Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer; 07/05/2018 – CELG EXPANDED CLASS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Had Seen 2018 Revenue $14.4B-$14.8B

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $691.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 25,783 shares to 6,217 shares, valued at $766,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 69,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,300 shares, and cut its stake in Nio Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). S&Co holds 11,487 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Rmb Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 5,591 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 0.23% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 862,594 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.26% or 1.10M shares. The Wisconsin-based Legacy Private Trust Com has invested 0.15% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 26,426 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Mai holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 4,696 shares. Moreover, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Limited Liability has 0.37% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 14,825 shares. Franklin Resource holds 0.55% or 10.81 million shares. Avalon Advsrs Limited Co holds 4,880 shares. Legal And General Group Public Limited Company owns 4.31 million shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Plancorp Limited Liability Corp reported 2,223 shares. Meridian Invest Counsel holds 0.16% or 2,984 shares in its portfolio. Eulav Asset has invested 0.95% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).