Celestica Inc. (CLS) Forms $7.37 Double Bottom; Last Week Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) Analysts

Celestica Inc. (CLS) formed double bottom with $6.93 target or 6.00% below today’s $7.37 share price. Celestica Inc. (CLS) has $952.22M valuation. It closed at $7.37 lastly. It is down 40.22% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 15/05/2018 – Lakewood Capital Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Celestica; 09/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Esperion Therapeutics, Celestica, Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Royal B; 25/04/2018 – Celestica Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CELESTICA INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS (NON-IFRS) $0.24 PER SHARE; 12/03/2018 Celestica Files Form 20-F; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q EPS 10c; 26/03/2018 – Celestica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 17/05/2018 – Celestica Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Among 4 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Automatic Data Processing has $19000 highest and $14700 lowest target. $173.20’s average target is 9.50% above currents $158.17 stock price. Automatic Data Processing had 8 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) rating on Thursday, August 15. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $17400 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, August 1. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 1. The company was maintained on Monday, August 5 by Barclays Capital. See Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) latest ratings:

11/09/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

15/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $150.0000 New Target: $174.0000 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $180.0000 New Target: $190.0000 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Neutral Old Target: $167.0000 New Target: $178.0000 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $170.0000 New Target: $177.0000 Maintain

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Citigroup New Target: $147.0000 162.0000

05/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

Analysts await Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.08 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.06 per share. CLS’s profit will be $10.34M for 23.03 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Celestica Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -260.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ADP or BR: Which Outsourcing Stock is Better Positioned? – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Automatic Data Processing, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ADP) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ADP to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results on October 30, 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $158.17. About 1.93 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Unemployment in Threes Is Rarified and Risky Territory, as Economy Threatens to Overheat; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR, PARIS AÉROPORT PASSENGER TRAFFIC HAS INCREASED BY 2.3%, WITH A TOTAL OF 31.5 MILLION PASSENGERS; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 16%-17%; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Will Become Increasingly Difficult for Employers to Find Skilled Talent as Labor Pool Tightens; 16/03/2018 – SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES – CO’S 29 PCT EFFECTIVE STAKE IN ADP IS HELD THROUGH CO’S UNIT, SEMBCORP DEVELOPMENT INDIA; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Worldwide New Business Bookings Rose 9%; 07/03/2018 – French Government to Launch Full Privatization of ADP -BFM Business; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – ONLY LATIN AMERICA WAS DOWN SLIGHTLY (-0.1%) IN MARCH; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 0.8%; 19/03/2018 – Corestream Teams Up with ADP to Deliver Best-in-Class Employee Benefits Platform