Celestica Inc. (CLS) Forms $7.33 Double Bottom; Highbridge Capital Management Has Cut Quotient LTD (QTNT) Stake

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased Quotient Ltd (QTNT) stake by 15.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Highbridge Capital Management Llc analyzed 364,311 shares as Quotient Ltd (QTNT)'s stock rose 32.00%. The Highbridge Capital Management Llc holds 1.98M shares with $18.50 million value, down from 2.34 million last quarter. Quotient Ltd now has $580.18 million valuation. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $8.76. About 327,743 shares traded. Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has risen 40.80% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.80% the S&P500.

Celestica Inc. (CLS) formed double bottom with $7.11 target or 3.00% below today's $7.33 share price. Celestica Inc. (CLS) has $943.02M valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.33. About 107,794 shares traded. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 40.22% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.22% the S&P500.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased Barclays Bk Plc (Put) stake by 200,000 shares to 875,000 valued at $22.75M in 2019Q2. It also upped Nii Hldgs Inc stake by 375,000 shares and now owns 600,000 shares. Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XOP) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.55 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.50, from 2.05 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold QTNT shares while 11 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 45.71 million shares or 50.13% more from 30.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Broadfin Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 1.3% stake. Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc) accumulated 712 shares. Ohio-based Victory Mgmt has invested 0% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Grp One Trading Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 5,679 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 0% or 40,816 shares. Artisan LP invested in 751,480 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 447,361 were accumulated by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Llc. Quantum Capital has 305,688 shares for 1.56% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Corp reported 2.55 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 5,885 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 56,273 shares in its portfolio. Fosun Interest reported 0.17% stake. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability holds 0% or 231,975 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Inv Lp reported 13,206 shares. Sei Invests Co holds 0% or 100,130 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.40 earnings per share, up 24.53% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.53 per share. After $-0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Quotient Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% negative EPS growth.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $27,405 activity. Shares for $27,405 were bought by Hallsworth Frederick.