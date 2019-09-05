Celestica Inc. (CLS) Forms $6.72 Double Bottom; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering Peabody Energy (BTU)

Celestica Inc. (CLS) formed double bottom with $6.52 target or 3.00% below today’s $6.72 share price. Celestica Inc. (CLS) has $866.76M valuation. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.72. About 16,213 shares traded. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 40.22% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 04/04/2018 – Celestica Completes Acquisition Of Atrenne Integrated Solutions; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Announces Election of Directors; 09/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Esperion Therapeutics, Celestica, Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Royal B; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.5% Position in Celestica; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q EPS 10c; 25/04/2018 – Celestica Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Celestica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Celestica Files Form 20-F; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Rev $1.575B-$1.675B; 27/04/2018 – CELESTICA INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS (NON-IFRS) $0.24 PER SHARE

Among 6 analysts covering Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Peabody Energy has $42 highest and $1800 lowest target. $32’s average target is 72.04% above currents $18.6 stock price. Peabody Energy had 7 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, August 6. M Partners maintained Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) rating on Wednesday, April 10. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $40 target. On Monday, August 5 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, August 19 report. See Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) latest ratings:

Peabody Energy Corporation Peabody engages in coal mining business. The company has market cap of $1.93 billion. The firm operates through six operating divisions: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. It has a 4.36 P/E ratio. Mining, Western U.S.

Analysts await Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.06 per share. CLS’s profit will be $10.32M for 21.00 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Celestica Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -260.00% EPS growth.