Celestica Inc. (CLS) EPS Estimated At $-0.17; Kepos Capital LP Decreased Its Aspen Technology (AZPN) Position

Kepos Capital Lp decreased Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) stake by 55.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kepos Capital Lp sold 38,150 shares as Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN)’s stock rose 16.38%. The Kepos Capital Lp holds 30,189 shares with $3.15M value, down from 68,339 last quarter. Aspen Technology Inc now has $8.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.13% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $124.28. About 431,773 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 23.22% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 09/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $77; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Net $37.8M; 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q REV. $125.9M, EST. $122.0M; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q SUBSCRIPTION & SOFTWARE REV. $118.1M; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in Sweden; 23/04/2018 – DJ Aspen Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZPN); 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $125.9 MLN VS $119.3 MLN

Analysts expect Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) to report $-0.17 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.28 EPS change or 254.55% from last quarter’s $0.11 EPS. After having $0.66 EPS previously, Celestica Inc.’s analysts see -125.76% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.83. About 160,682 shares traded. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 41.19% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 18/04/2018 – Lincoln International represents RFE Investments Partners in the sale of Atrenne Integrated Solutions, Inc. to Celestica, Inc; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Announces Election of Directors; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.5% Position in Celestica; 27/04/2018 – CELESTICA INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS (NON-IFRS) $0.24 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Celestica Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Celestica Files Form 20-F; 17/05/2018 – Celestica Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Rev $1.575B-$1.675B; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Rev $1.5B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AZPN shares while 94 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.85 million shares or 1.99% less from 64.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,772 are owned by Los Angeles & Equity Rech. Capital Fund Sa reported 137,451 shares. Regions Corp reported 33,102 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.09% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). The New York-based Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 110,343 shares. Principal Financial Gru invested 0.03% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Voya Invest Management Ltd Co holds 0.05% or 228,114 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset LP has invested 0.02% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Fred Alger Management holds 0.09% or 215,181 shares. Zacks Investment owns 0.05% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 23,414 shares. Wesbanco Commercial Bank Incorporated invested 0.03% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Foundry Partners Ltd Company holds 0.08% or 20,124 shares in its portfolio. The Nevada-based Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada has invested 0.02% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Analysts await Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 92.45% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.53 per share. AZPN’s profit will be $70.34 million for 30.46 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Aspen Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.61% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Aspen Technology had 6 analyst reports since January 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Benchmark with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) rating on Wednesday, April 10. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $120 target. As per Friday, January 4, the company rating was upgraded by Benchmark.

Kepos Capital Lp increased Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) stake by 37,961 shares to 55,919 valued at $7.09M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Etfs/Usa (MBB) stake by 3,500 shares and now owns 1.01M shares. Bwx Technologies Inc was raised too.