Celestica Inc. (CLS) EPS Estimated At $-0.17; Hill International (HIL) Shorts Decreased By 6.95%

Analysts expect Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) to report $-0.17 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.28 EPS change or 254.55% from last quarter’s $0.11 EPS. After having $0.66 EPS previously, Celestica Inc.’s analysts see -125.76% EPS growth. The stock 0.07% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $6.86. It is down 41.19% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 09/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Esperion Therapeutics, Celestica, Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Royal B; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 31c; 15/05/2018 – Lakewood Capital Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Celestica; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 18/04/2018 – Lincoln International represents RFE Investments Partners in the sale of Atrenne Integrated Solutions, Inc. to Celestica, Inc; 27/04/2018 – Celestica: Deepak Chopra Appointed to Board of Directors; 27/04/2018 – CELESTICA INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS (NON-IFRS) $0.24 PER SHARE; 12/03/2018 Celestica Files Form 20-F; 25/04/2018 – Celestica Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Rev $1.5B

Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) had a decrease of 6.95% in short interest. HIL’s SI was 769,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 6.95% from 826,800 shares previously. With 95,200 avg volume, 8 days are for Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL)’s short sellers to cover HIL’s short positions. The SI to Hill International Inc’s float is 1.98%. The stock increased 2.95% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.79. About 2,073 shares traded. Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) has declined 59.46% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.89% the S&P500. Some Historical HIL News: 05/03/2018 MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL LTD – ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF REVIEW OF REDUCED STORE FOOTPRINT FOR REPOSITIONING OF EMMA & ROE BRAND; 08/05/2018 – Hill International Announces Restatement Filing; 05/03/2018 – RPT-MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL – TO KEEP 6 EMMA & ROE STORES OF 30 CURRENTLY OPEN ACROSS AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND; REMAINDER TO BE CLOSED BY 30 JUNE 2018; 30/03/2018 – Hill International Financial Outlook and Restatement Filing Update; 16/04/2018 – Ancora Advisors, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Hill Intl; 05/03/2018 – RPT-MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL LTD – ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF REVIEW OF REDUCED STORE FOOTPRINT FOR REPOSITIONING OF EMMA & ROE BRAND; 09/03/2018 – Engine Capital Reports 10% Stake in Hill International; 09/03/2018 – HILL INTL, HOLDER ENGINE CAPITAL ENTERED STANDSTILL PACT; 10/04/2018 – Louis Berger awarded Mumbai Metro Line 4 contract in India; 30/03/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL – REITERATES PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 GUIDANCE, EXPECTS CONSULTING FEE REVENUE BETWEEN $400 MLN AND $415 MLN FOR 2018 – SEC FILING

Celestica Inc. provides supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. The company has market cap of $894.18 million. The firm offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, and after-market repair and return services. It has a 5.47 P/E ratio. The Company’s services and products are used in various applications, such as servers, networking and telecommunications equipment, storage systems, optical equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, healthcare products and applications, semiconductor equipment, and industrial and alternative energy products.

Hill International, Inc. provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company has market cap of $155.29 million. The firm offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services. It currently has negative earnings. It also manages various phases of the construction process for construction owners, which include cost and budget controls, scheduling, estimating, expediting, inspection, contract administration, and management of contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.85 million activity. 7,791 shares valued at $19,659 were bought by CHADWICK JAMES M on Friday, May 17. Another trade for 12,500 shares valued at $28,875 was bought by Sgro David. Shares for $11,100 were bought by Weintraub Todd E on Monday, May 13.

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Dimensional Fund Lp reported 0% stake.

