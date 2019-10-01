Celestica (CLS) Stock Price Declined While Donald Smith & Company Upped Its Position; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Rose While Scholtz & Company Trimmed Its Stake by $1.10 Million

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 21.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 4,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 16,535 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.04M, down from 21,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $212.79. About 1.82M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – ANDREW WITTY, CURRENT COMPANY DIRECTOR, TO BECOME OPTUM CEO JULY 1, 2018; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Statement on Trump Administration’s Drug Policy Proposal; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS OF $3.04 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 30/05/2018 – UnitedHealth at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Sir Andrew Witty as Optum CEO Effective July 1; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH REPORTS LEADERSHIP ACTIONS; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Celestica (CLS) by 18.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 601,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% . The institutional investor held 3.77 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.74 million, up from 3.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Celestica for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $900.30M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $7.04. About 91,706 shares traded. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 40.22% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 26/03/2018 – Celestica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Celestica: Deepak Chopra Appointed to Board of Directors; 27/04/2018 – CELESTICA INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS (NON-IFRS) $0.24 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Announces Election of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Celestica Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Celestica Files Form 20-F; 04/04/2018 – Celestica Completes Acquisition Of Atrenne Integrated Solutions; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 15/05/2018 – Lakewood Capital Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Celestica; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Rev $1.575B-$1.675B

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25B and $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) by 1.76M shares to 4.93 million shares, valued at $12.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60 million and $154.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 21,625 shares to 44,290 shares, valued at $698,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 14.11 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1.

