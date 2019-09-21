Celestica (CLS) Stake Held by Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The; As Occidental Pete (OXY) Stock Declined, Shareholder Ameritas Investment Partners Lowered Holding

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased its stake in Celestica Inc (CLS) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The bought 122,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% . The institutional investor held 2.84M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.38 million, up from 2.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Celestica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $936.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.29. About 196,139 shares traded. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 40.22% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.5% Position in Celestica; 12/03/2018 Celestica Files Form 20-F; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 31c; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Rev $1.5B; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Announces Election of Directors; 26/03/2018 – Celestica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Celestica Completes Acquisition Of Atrenne Integrated Solutions; 25/04/2018 – Celestica Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Esperion Therapeutics, Celestica, Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Royal B; 27/04/2018 – CELESTICA INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS (NON-IFRS) $0.24 PER SHARE

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 55.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 26,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 21,670 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09M, down from 48,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $45.7. About 7.92M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Everence Management owns 66,815 shares. Washington Tru Fincl Bank has 8,759 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Company invested in 0% or 62 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Gp invested in 0.04% or 711,424 shares. Glenmede Tru Co Na accumulated 0.04% or 159,306 shares. Hexavest has 0.56% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 842,561 shares. Security Trust, West Virginia-based fund reported 3,661 shares. Umb National Bank N A Mo accumulated 102,571 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Ashfield Partners Ltd holds 0.06% or 10,691 shares in its portfolio. Architects reported 1,278 shares stake. 146,061 were reported by Farmers Merchants Invs. Paragon Capital Management Ltd invested in 0.01% or 347 shares. Dana Invest Advisors Incorporated owns 167,100 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. 60,777 were accumulated by Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Lc. 15,541 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. Dillon Kenneth also bought $222,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. $1.80M worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Hollub Vicki A.. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $224,800 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, August 12. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $243,850 was bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR. 5,000 shares were bought by Vangolen Glenn M., worth $242,650. Backus Marcia E. also bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fluor Corp New (NYSE:FLR) by 37,837 shares to 40,550 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eastgroup Ppty Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 10,873 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,788 shares, and has risen its stake in First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.14 million for 16.32 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $85.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 12,388 shares to 65,439 shares, valued at $8.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 41,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 321,633 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

