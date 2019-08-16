Celestica (CLS) Shares Declined While Hawk Ridge Management Decreased by $5.49 Million Its Position; Arrowpoint Asset Management Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position as Shares Rose

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 18,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 144,060 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.99M, down from 162,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $133.68. About 28.13M shares traded or 14.82% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Bill Gates used to memorize the license plates of Microsoft employees to keep tabs on them; 08/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT COLLABORATE IN INTERNET OF THINGS SOLUTION; 02/04/2018 – Summit 7 Systems selected by Microsoft as one of the first to sell Office 365 Government Community Cloud (GCC) High Licensing; 07/05/2018 – But Microsoft did not announce a product to rival Amazon’s Alexa for Business, which was introduced in November; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Revenue $9.01B; 07/05/2018 – WorkBoard Announces Microsoft Teams Integration to Bring Strategic Priorities into Everyday Conversations; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s meeting room of the future is wild. via @verge; 03/04/2018 – Electric Imp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Celestica Inc (CLS) by 42.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 686,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% . The institutional investor held 910,242 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69 million, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Celestica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $838.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.49. About 532,268 shares traded or 50.77% up from the average. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 40.22% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Rev $1.575B-$1.675B; 15/05/2018 – Lakewood Capital Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Celestica; 09/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Esperion Therapeutics, Celestica, Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Royal B; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 31c; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Announces Election of Directors; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.5% Position in Celestica; 26/03/2018 – Celestica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56B and $10.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc by 24,518 shares to 539,391 shares, valued at $14.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 106,608 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Construction Partners Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cincinnati Casualty accumulated 80,000 shares. Cornerstone Capital Inc invested in 4.37% or 224,212 shares. Brown Cap Lc holds 0.04% or 32,785 shares. Rampart Mngmt Co Ltd Liability Co holds 2.5% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 186,045 shares. Horrell Capital Management accumulated 2,510 shares. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv reported 24.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 10.53 million shares or 2.85% of their US portfolio. Iron Fin Limited Liability accumulated 8,515 shares. Norinchukin National Bank The reported 2.60M shares. Brouwer Janachowski Limited Liability invested 0.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stephens Invest Mgmt Group Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Conestoga Llc has 0.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,979 shares. Allen Holding Ny has 0.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,344 shares. 84.89M are owned by Bancshares Of Mellon. Monroe Natl Bank & Mi holds 20,409 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

