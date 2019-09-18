Celestica (CLS) Shareholder Moab Capital Partners Has Raised Its Holding by $1.92 Million; Duke Energy (DUK) Shareholder Cypress Capital Group Has Upped Its Holding

Moab Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Celestica Inc (CLS) by 427.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc bought 319,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% . The hedge fund held 394,344 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.69M, up from 74,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Celestica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $919.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.2. About 47,820 shares traded. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 40.22% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.5% Position in Celestica; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Rev $1.575B-$1.675B; 15/05/2018 – Lakewood Capital Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Celestica; 27/04/2018 – Celestica: Deepak Chopra Appointed to Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 Celestica Files Form 20-F; 09/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Esperion Therapeutics, Celestica, Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Royal B; 17/05/2018 – Celestica Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 31c; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Rev $1.5B

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 22.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 6,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 33,373 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95 million, up from 27,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $94.02. About 1.80M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S OCONEE 1 REACTOR UP TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SPOKESWOMAN KAREN WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps South Carolina customers go solar with more than $50 million in rebates; 20/04/2018 – DUKE RAISES BRUNSWICK 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 85%: NRC; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROCEEDING W/CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE APPLICATION; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy makes executive appointments in finance organization; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/04/2018 – DUK $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NC CUSTOMERS; 15/05/2018 – Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in N.C

