Celestica (CLS) Share Price Declined While Hawk Ridge Management Lowered Its Position; Kimco Rlty (KIM) Position Upped by Element Capital Management Llc

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Celestica Inc (CLS) by 42.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 686,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% . The institutional investor held 910,242 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69 million, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Celestica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $892.56M market cap company. The stock increased 5.17% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $6.92. About 219,288 shares traded. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 40.22% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 18/04/2018 – Lincoln International represents RFE Investments Partners in the sale of Atrenne Integrated Solutions, Inc. to Celestica, Inc; 04/04/2018 – Celestica Completes Acquisition Of Atrenne Integrated Solutions; 27/04/2018 – CELESTICA INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS (NON-IFRS) $0.24 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Announces Election of Directors; 26/03/2018 – Celestica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Celestica: Deepak Chopra Appointed to Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.5% Position in Celestica; 15/05/2018 – Lakewood Capital Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Celestica; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 31c; 25/04/2018 – Celestica Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (KIM) by 484.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 200,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% . The hedge fund held 241,780 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47 million, up from 41,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kimco Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.91. About 4.41M shares traded or 26.18% up from the average. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 17.64% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kimco Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KIM); 26/04/2018 – KIMCO REALTY CORP – SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $0.72 TO $0.79; 03/04/2018 – Target Joins Kimco Realty’s Forest Avenue Plaza; 15/03/2018 RElTs slip anew despite minor exposure to Toys ‘R’ Us closings; 03/04/2018 – Target Joins Kimco Realty’s Forest Avenue Plaza; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q FFO 37c/Shr; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q RENTAL REV $230.4M, EST. $296.3M; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Raises FY18 View To EPS 72c-EPS 79c; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q Rev $304.1M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold KIM shares while 111 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 368.10 million shares or 4.74% more from 351.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resources holds 85,821 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jane Street Group Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Moreover, First Hawaiian Commercial Bank has 0% invested in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) for 3,692 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt holds 5,172 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru owns 5.08M shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd holds 0.01% or 50,348 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 431,500 shares. 8.48M are owned by Northern Trust. 119,252 were accumulated by Sun Life Inc. Lenox Wealth reported 0% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Citadel Advsrs Lc reported 0% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Security Cap & Mngmt Inc reported 2.31M shares. United Kingdom-based Aviva Pcl has invested 0.04% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). 5.24M were accumulated by Price T Rowe Md. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.03% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM).

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wpp Plc New (NASDAQ:WPPGY) by 10,376 shares to 33,756 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Athene Hldg Ltd by 43,693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,601 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Milacron Hldgs Corp by 45,500 shares to 919,086 shares, valued at $10.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) by 6,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 488,947 shares, and has risen its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX).