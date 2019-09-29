Celestica (CLS) Position Maintained by Pzena Investment Management Llc; Stewart & Patten Co Has Trimmed Intl Business Machines (IBM) Stake by $4.74 Million

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (IBM) by 48.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 34,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 36,231 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.00M, down from 70,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $143.24. About 2.20 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/04/2018 – SC Magazine: IBM Security launches open-source AI; 09/03/2018 – IBM Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 13 percent on the 12-month period; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 04/04/2018 – IBM Joins the Sovrin Foundation as a Founding Steward; 16/03/2018 – IBM – UNVEILED A NEW DATA SCIENCE AND MACHINE LEARNING PLATFORM; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Range of End-users to Drive Demand – TMR; 20/03/2018 – IBM Tool Seeks to Bridge AI Skills Gap

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Celestica Inc. (CLS) by 17.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 709,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% . The hedge fund held 4.68 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.96M, up from 3.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Celestica Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $937.41 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.3. About 108,506 shares traded. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 40.22% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 09/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Esperion Therapeutics, Celestica, Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Royal B; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 27/04/2018 – Celestica: Deepak Chopra Appointed to Board of Directors; 27/04/2018 – CELESTICA INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS (NON-IFRS) $0.24 PER SHARE; 12/03/2018 Celestica Files Form 20-F; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.5% Position in Celestica; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Rev $1.5B

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 13.26 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96 million and $556.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7,926 shares to 89,553 shares, valued at $15.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 19,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,412 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waddell And Reed Financial stated it has 0% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Premier Asset Llc stated it has 15,365 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Franklin Resource Incorporated reported 0.17% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Shufro Rose Ltd Company has invested 0.17% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 2,985 are held by Pacific Inv Management Commerce. Dakota Wealth Management owns 7,789 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. 2.55 million are held by Prudential Financial. Shelter Mutual Insurance Communication reported 2.14% stake. 840,418 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Amer Economic Planning Group Inc Adv owns 2,237 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Edgestream Ltd Partnership invested in 5,382 shares. Next Financial holds 0.13% or 8,951 shares. 876,501 were reported by Brandywine Global Limited Liability Company. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Company holds 1,397 shares. Fragasso Group invested in 23,908 shares.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64B and $18.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 6.51 million shares to 2.13M shares, valued at $74.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wen Holding Inc by 24,646 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.66M shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp.