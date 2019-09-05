Celestica (CLS) Market Valuation Declined While Hawk Ridge Management Decreased Its Stake; Baupost Group Cut Its Holding in Cheniere Energy (LNG) as Valuation Rose

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Celestica Inc (CLS) by 42.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 686,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% . The institutional investor held 910,242 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69M, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Celestica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $894.26M market cap company. The stock increased 5.37% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $6.93. About 69,363 shares traded. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 40.22% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 15/05/2018 – Lakewood Capital Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Celestica; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Rev $1.5B; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Rev $1.575B-$1.675B; 27/04/2018 – CELESTICA INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS (NON-IFRS) $0.24 PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – Lincoln International represents RFE Investments Partners in the sale of Atrenne Integrated Solutions, Inc. to Celestica, Inc; 26/03/2018 – Celestica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Celestica Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 31c; 04/04/2018 – Celestica Completes Acquisition Of Atrenne Integrated Solutions

Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 1.58 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 12.62 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $862.59 million, down from 14.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.04B market cap company. The stock increased 3.44% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $62.48. About 1.05 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 25/05/2018 – SABINE PASS LNG GETS FERC APPROVAL TO ADD FEED GAS TO TRAIN 5; 23/04/2018 – PHMSA: Consent Agreement and Order: Cheniere Energy for Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SEES GLOBAL LNG DEMAND SHORTFALL CLOSER TO 2021, 2022; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 23/05/2018 – CHENIERE GETS FERC APPROVAL TO START CORPUS CHRISTI GAS LINE; 27/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners, $L.P., LNG: Fire reported yesterday at Sabine Pass #LNG, acc to local fire officials. @Cheniere handled with internal staff – no word yet on extent of damage. Alert updated on @ICIS_energy LNG Edge. – ! $L; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – CONTINUE TO SEE “SIGNIFICANT” TAILWINDS IN GLOBAL LNG MARKET; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE ON 3 LNG TRAINS UNDER CONSTRUCTION; 06/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: India’s first US-sourced natural gas shipment leaves from Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass | @ETEnergyWorld…; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE EXPECTS `GOOD’ 2019 AMID OTHER U.S. PROJECTS DELAYS

Analysts await Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.06 per share. CLS’s profit will be $10.32M for 21.66 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Celestica Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -260.00% EPS growth.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 38,000 shares to 526,500 shares, valued at $4.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Frontdoor Inc by 450,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 901,855 shares, and has risen its stake in Milacron Hldgs Corp.

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88 billion and $11.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 8.29 million shares to 29.29 million shares, valued at $1.09 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 14,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.77M shares, and has risen its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA).

