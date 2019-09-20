Celestica (CLS) Holder Moab Capital Partners Has Raised Stake by $1.92 Million; Freshford Capital Management Holds Position in Post Hldgs (POST)

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 14,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 277,267 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.83M, up from 263,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $105.26. About 482,465 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 08/03/2018 Post Holdings Announces Repricing of Approximately $2.2 Billion Term Loan; 19/03/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T -REVISES 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING FORECAST TO PROFIT 890.00 BLN YEN FROM PROFIT 780.00 BLN YEN (+14.1%); 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY EPS View To Y110.37; 21/04/2018 – DJ Post Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POST); 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF AMENDMENT TO DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT FOR PROPOSED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF ITS PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESS; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Dividend to Y57.00 Vs Y50.00; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Private Brands Business; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – POST MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS AFFIRMS 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE OPTIONS FOR PRIVATE BRANDS

Moab Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Celestica Inc (CLS) by 427.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc bought 319,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% . The hedge fund held 394,344 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.69 million, up from 74,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Celestica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $927.88M market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.24. About 98,719 shares traded. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 40.22% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 09/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Esperion Therapeutics, Celestica, Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Royal B; 27/04/2018 – CELESTICA INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS (NON-IFRS) $0.24 PER SHARE; 04/04/2018 – Celestica Completes Acquisition Of Atrenne Integrated Solutions; 17/05/2018 – Celestica Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Announces Election of Directors; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.5% Position in Celestica; 27/04/2018 – Celestica: Deepak Chopra Appointed to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Celestica Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Lincoln International represents RFE Investments Partners in the sale of Atrenne Integrated Solutions, Inc. to Celestica, Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold POST shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 64.41 million shares or 2.09% less from 65.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.02% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 12,900 shares. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 46 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 50,290 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership reported 251,558 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 0.01% or 2,068 shares. Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 3,745 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 0% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 145 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management reported 37,700 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 0.02% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 161,782 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 3.63M shares. Beck Mngmt Lc owns 14,198 shares. Hennessy Advsrs owns 0.93% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 186,542 shares. Enterprise Finance has 0.13% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 5,771 shares.

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $196,256 activity.

Moab Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $470.71M and $307.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corp New by 160,474 shares to 36,463 shares, valued at $987,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Transport Services Grp Inc (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 97,802 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.90M shares, and cut its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX).

