Celestica (CLS) Holder Letko Brosseau & Associates Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.04 Million; Anadarko Pete (APC) Stock Value Rose While Cambiar Investors Has Trimmed Holding

Cambiar Investors Llc decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc sold 15,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 617,535 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.09M, down from 633,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 160.83% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 04/04/2018 – MIDSTATES PETROLEUM – AS PER SALE AGREEMENT, CO’S UNIT TO SELL SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ITS WELLS, RELATED LEASES LOCATED IN ANADARKO BASIN IN TEXAS, OKLAHOMA; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N SEEKING $14-$15 BLN FROM BANKS, EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES FOR MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT; 03/04/2018 – TheCable: BREAKING: Meeting between Buhari, APC governors ends in deadlock | TheCable; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO: NO INTENTION OF INCREASING ACTIVITY AT CURRENT PRICES; 18/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia jumps into Latam oil auction wave, to award blocks in April; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APC); 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA DEFINING BLOCKS FOR OFFSHORE AUCTION TO BE LAUNCHED IN JULY, OFFERS EXPECTED IN LATE NOV -ENERGY MINISTER ARANGUREN; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, Intl, Deepwater & Exploration; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q EPS 22C

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Celestica Inc (CLS) by 0.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc sold 129,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% . The institutional investor held 22.04M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.29M, down from 22.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Celestica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $861.91M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.75. About 66,755 shares traded. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 40.22% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 26/03/2018 – Celestica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 31c; 04/04/2018 – Celestica Completes Acquisition Of Atrenne Integrated Solutions; 15/05/2018 – Lakewood Capital Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Celestica; 17/05/2018 – Celestica Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Rev $1.575B-$1.675B; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.5% Position in Celestica

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42 billion and $4.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 22,908 shares to 514,303 shares, valued at $29.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banco Santander Sa (NYSE:SAN) by 3.17M shares in the quarter, for a total of 25.37M shares, and has risen its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Group I (NYSE:SMFG).

Analysts await Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 42.68% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.82 per share. APC’s profit will be $236.16M for 38.71 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Anadarko Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artemis Invest Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 247,509 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.06% or 1.54 million shares. Schroder Inv Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Price Michael F holds 0.35% or 62,000 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 213,819 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Company reported 96,171 shares. Trust Department Mb National Bank N A, a Illinois-based fund reported 472 shares. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.06% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 318,680 shares. 6,370 are held by Eagle Advsrs Ltd Llc. Bancshares Of The West has invested 0.34% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Essex Investment Management Ltd holds 0.3% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) or 44,265 shares. Cambridge Research Advsr invested 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Callahan Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 31,763 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 26,400 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Analysts await Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.11 earnings per share, down 283.33% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Celestica Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% negative EPS growth.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00B and $10.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 34,796 shares to 6.81M shares, valued at $369.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 747,968 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.99M shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY).

