Celestica (CLS) Holder Guardian Capital LP Increased Its Position; Strs Ohio Trimmed Its Prologis (PLD) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in Celestica Inc (CLS) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 111,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% . The institutional investor held 6.19M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.32M, up from 6.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Celestica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $945.94 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.37. About 252,216 shares traded. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 40.22% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 17/05/2018 – Celestica Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CELESTICA INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS (NON-IFRS) $0.24 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Rev $1.575B-$1.675B; 26/03/2018 – Celestica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.5% Position in Celestica; 15/05/2018 – Lakewood Capital Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Celestica; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Rev $1.5B; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q EPS 10c

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Prologis Inc. (PLD) by 18.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 299,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $103.04M, down from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Prologis Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $84.19. About 1.58M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 80C, EST. 74C; 02/05/2018 – Prologis Declares Quarterly Dividends and Announces Results from Stockholder Meeting; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Transaction Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.50-EPS $2.60; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS BOOSTS FORECAST; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT ACQUISITION CALL ENDS; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO HAMID MOGHADAM SPEAKS ON DCT ACQUISITION CALL; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Nears Deal to Buy DCT; 29/04/2018 – Prologis/DCT Deal Anticipated to Create Substantial Synergies, Including Near-Term Synergies of Approximately $80 M; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$80.61, Is It Time To Put Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Prologis Euro Finance LLC Prices â‚¬1.8 Billion of Guaranteed Notes Due 2027, 2031 and 2049 – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “REITs And Recessions – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Giant ads on Loudoun warehouse rooftops will require regulatory wheeling and dealing – Washington Business Journal” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Prologis Announces Redemption of 1.375% Notes due 2020 – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold PLD shares while 188 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 584.88 million shares or 0.64% more from 581.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 45 shares. Resolution holds 13.52% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) or 5.10M shares. Wellington Shields Capital Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 8,400 shares. Ellington Management Limited Liability Co invested in 0.1% or 7,100 shares. Eii Capital Mngmt reported 92,622 shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Greenleaf Tru has invested 0.01% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 3,385 are owned by Pinebridge Lp. Farmers State Bank has 72 shares. Utd Automobile Association reported 203,175 shares. 1.18M are owned by Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Grassi Inv Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 207,821 shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd invested in 0.04% or 235,699 shares. Bokf Na reported 64,971 shares stake. 1832 Asset Management Lp invested 0.06% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.95 million for 22.63 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 146,626 shares to 5.51M shares, valued at $108.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kla Corp. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 8,015 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,149 shares, and has risen its stake in Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) by 75,833 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $116.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 234,929 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,495 shares, and cut its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF).