Celegene (CELG) Stake Held by Kellner Capital Llc; Meritage Portfolio Management Has Raised Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $2.84 Million

Kellner Capital Llc increased its stake in Celegene Corp (CELG) by 28.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc bought 41,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 188,400 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.42M, up from 147,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Celegene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $98.4. About 2.75M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 03/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Expanded Class Period in Securities Class Action Filed against Celgene Corporation; 20/03/2018 – Celgene goes all-out on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s, triggering blockbuster deal with $150M in cash for Prothena $CELG $PRTA; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – JUNO THERAPEUTICS CO-FOUNDER AND FORMER CEO HANS BISHOP ELECTED TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 23/05/2018 – CELG EQUITY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a Lead Plain; 19/03/2018 – Denali Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 74c; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Crestline Denali CLO XVI, Ltd./LLC; 15/05/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 21,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 273,211 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.60M, up from 251,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa; 03/05/2018 – INVIVO Communications Inc. Accepted into the Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner Program (MRPP); 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opens up day after earnings beat; 19/04/2018 – Diffeo Announces Availability of Collaborative Intelligence for Microsoft Exchange and Windows Shared Drives; 27/03/2018 – Starr Companies Announces Agreement with SkyWatch for Aviation lnsureds; 17/04/2018 – Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast May 9, 2018; 31/03/2018 – Microsoft chief breaks up Windows engineering team; 16/05/2018 – Laura Siegal Joins lteris Board of Directors; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference

Kellner Capital Llc, which manages about $223.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Andarko Pete Corp (NYSE:GG) by 402,050 shares to 177,950 shares, valued at $12.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brinker Cap stated it has 3,506 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. American Money Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.59% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 11,885 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 12,584 shares. Logan Management holds 0.17% or 30,522 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Multi stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Moreover, Shell Asset Management Communication has 0.06% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 31,234 shares. Birch Hill Invest Advsrs Limited Com invested in 0.29% or 42,571 shares. Evergreen Cap Limited Company has invested 0.37% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Phocas Corporation reported 0% stake. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Com reported 3,042 shares. The Ohio-based Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.29% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Private Advisor Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31 billion and $981.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 9,022 shares to 51,444 shares, valued at $5.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples Etf (VDC) by 16,912 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,807 shares, and cut its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strategic Glob Advisors Ltd reported 44,489 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Pacific Glob Inv Mgmt Communications stated it has 143,683 shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 30,997 shares. Td Asset Mngmt reported 2.15% stake. Financial Bank invested in 2.56% or 60,477 shares. D E Shaw & reported 1.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Utah Retirement has invested 3.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stifel Corporation reported 2.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Salem Counselors Inc accumulated 5.12% or 414,445 shares. Meridian Invest Counsel Inc invested in 27,208 shares or 2.01% of the stock. Whitnell And Co has invested 2.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Berkshire Asset Limited Liability Company Pa invested in 3.1% or 279,873 shares. Yacktman Asset LP owns 5.16% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.21 million shares. Barton Inv Management reported 28,127 shares. Platinum Invest Mgmt Ltd holds 0.08% or 25,835 shares.

