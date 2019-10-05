Celegene (CELG) Shareholder Kellner Capital Increased Its Stake; As Csx (CSX) Stock Declined, Chase Investment Counsel Raised Its Holding by $1.22 Million

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 45.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 15,881 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 50,476 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.91 million, up from 34,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $66.71. About 5.97 million shares traded or 7.29% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 23/04/2018 – DJ CSX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSX); 17/04/2018 – CSX Doubles Profit as Cuts Pick Up Steam; 12/05/2018 – CBS 42: BREAKING: CSX train collides with car at 23rd Ave crossing in Calera Cameron Edgeworth CBS 42 is on the scene; 18/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 65C; 09/03/2018 – CSX Corporation President & CEO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 17/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: HazMat response to leaking 1000 gallon propane tank shuts down Rockville Metro and CSX…; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q REV. $2.88B, EST. $2.79B; 05/04/2018 – CSX DETAILS PAY FOR DECEASED CEO IN PROXY FILING; 23/04/2018 – CSX Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Kellner Capital Llc increased its stake in Celegene Corp (CELG) by 28.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc bought 41,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 188,400 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.42 million, up from 147,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Celegene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $99.87. About 3.47M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 09/04/2018 – CELG: Celgene M&A targets may include Agios, Jounce, FT reports; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – SEES FY 2018 POMALYST/IMNOVID NET PRODUCT SALES WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO TO BE ABOUT $2.0 BLN; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 07/05/2018 – CELG EXPANDED CLASS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BLUEBIRD TO RECEIVE MILESTONES AND ROYALTIES ON EX-U.S. SALES; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER; 26/04/2018 – Crestline Investors Refinances $361 Million Denali Capital CLO Xll; 10/04/2018 – Celgene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is CSX a Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CSX Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before You Buy CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CSX Is A Free Cash Flow Machine – Seeking Alpha” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Precision Scheduled Railroading Might Now Be a Problem for CSX Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $196.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9,210 shares to 1,916 shares, valued at $267,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 6,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,510 shares, and cut its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold CSX shares while 320 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 550.04 million shares or 1.56% less from 558.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marco Mngmt Limited Com reported 8,388 shares. Mngmt Pro Incorporated holds 0.03% or 1,080 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.15% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Tower Rech Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Telemus Capital Llc holds 11,355 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cadinha And Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 6,387 shares in its portfolio. Cipher Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 3,856 shares. 10,095 were accumulated by Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability. Axa has 0.07% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Sumitomo Life Insur holds 0.17% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 18,160 shares. Moreover, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & has 0.61% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 85,930 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Associates Ca holds 650 shares. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Incorporated holds 25,437 shares or 1.31% of its portfolio. Boys Arnold Communication Inc has 0.15% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). 4,043 were reported by Clean Yield Group.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Keytruda on path to become world’s no. 1 selling drug, research firm says – Seeking Alpha” on October 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is Hedge Fundsâ€™ 17th Most Popular Stock Pick – Yahoo Finance” published on October 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “February 2019 Options Now Available For Celgene (CELG) – Nasdaq” on December 27, 2018. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Major Biotechs Scare Off Short Sellers – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: All Eyes On Aimmune, Ritter Stumbles In Late-Stage Study, Catalyst Shelves Offering Plans – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Kellner Capital Llc, which manages about $223.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Andarko Pete Corp (NYSE:GG) by 402,050 shares to 177,950 shares, valued at $12.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 172,585 were accumulated by Cibc Ww Markets. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 27,036 shares. South Dakota Council has invested 0.93% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Comml Bank Of America De holds 0.05% or 3.80 million shares. 9,734 were accumulated by Hallmark Capital Mngmt. Tokio Marine Asset holds 0.07% or 4,158 shares in its portfolio. Eastern Bancshares invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Nordea Investment Management Ab has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). The Ohio-based Budros Ruhlin & Roe has invested 0.36% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.16% or 4.48 million shares in its portfolio. Voya Management holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 407,791 shares. American Century Incorporated reported 2.72M shares. John G Ullman & Inc holds 4,908 shares. Ima Wealth owns 350 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).