Celcuity Inc. (CELC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA)

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) and Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA), both competing one another are Medical Laboratories & Research companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celcuity Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00 Invitae Corporation 20 14.08 N/A -1.80 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Celcuity Inc. and Invitae Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Celcuity Inc. and Invitae Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celcuity Inc. 0.00% -26.7% -25.9% Invitae Corporation 0.00% -66% -40.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Celcuity Inc. are 38.1 and 38.1. Competitively, Invitae Corporation has 7.7 and 7.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Celcuity Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Invitae Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Celcuity Inc. and Invitae Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celcuity Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Invitae Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Invitae Corporation is $20.33, which is potential -16.99% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Celcuity Inc. and Invitae Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 22.1% and 68.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 49.46% of Celcuity Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Invitae Corporation has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celcuity Inc. -1.25% -6.8% -4.51% -21.57% 9.92% -10.88% Invitae Corporation -0.31% -24.19% 21.34% 45.96% 171.67% 71.7%

For the past year Celcuity Inc. had bearish trend while Invitae Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Celcuity Inc. beats Invitae Corporation.

Celcuity Inc., a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the response rates of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. It develops CELx tests to diagnose breast, lung, colon, ovarian, kidney, bladder, and hematological cancers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, focuses on bringing comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medical practice to enhance the quality of healthcare in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information about patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients using an integrated portfolio of laboratory processes, software tools, and informatics capabilities. It provides a diagnostic service comprising hundreds of genes for various genetic disorders associated with oncology, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, and other rare disease areas. The company also offers solutions that enable sharing of genetic information consisting of Invitae Family History Tool, an online portal and mobile application that communicates sensitive patient data. In addition, it provides gene sequencing and deletion/duplication analysis; and free re-requisition of additional data within the same indication when ordered, as well as invests in informatics solutions and infrastructure that enable sharing of genetic information to enhance healthcare and clinical outcomes. The company was formerly known as Locus Development, Inc. and changed its name to Invitae Corporation in 2012. Invitae Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.