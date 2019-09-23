Celcuity Inc. (CELC) and Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) Comparing side by side

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) and Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Medical Laboratories & Research. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celcuity Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -0.73 0.00 Miragen Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.63 N/A -1.29 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Celcuity Inc. and Miragen Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celcuity Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -27.2% Miragen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.9% -56.8%

Liquidity

Celcuity Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 26.9 and 26.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Miragen Therapeutics Inc. are 7.9 and 7.9 respectively. Celcuity Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Miragen Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Celcuity Inc. and Miragen Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celcuity Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Miragen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Miragen Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $3, while its potential upside is 226.09%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Celcuity Inc. and Miragen Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.2% and 45.2%. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Celcuity Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 10.65% are Miragen Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celcuity Inc. 3.93% 0.04% 6.16% 2.75% -5.68% -5.13% Miragen Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -9.91% -27.54% -30.56% -68.99% -33.99%

For the past year Celcuity Inc. has stronger performance than Miragen Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Celcuity Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Miragen Therapeutics Inc.

Celcuity Inc., a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the response rates of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. It develops CELx tests to diagnose breast, lung, colon, ovarian, kidney, bladder, and hematological cancers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its two lead product candidates, MRG-106 and MRG-201 are in Phase 1 clinical trials. The companyÂ’s clinical product candidate for the treatment of certain cancers, MRG-106, is an inhibitor of microRNA-155, which is found at abnormally high levels in various blood cancers. Its clinical product candidate for the treatment of pathological fibrosis, MRG-201, is a replacement for microRNA-29, which is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, cardiac, renal, hepatic, and pulmonary fibrosis, as well as systemic sclerosis. In addition, the company is developing a pipeline of pre-clinical product candidates. Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.