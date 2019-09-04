Celcuity Inc. (CELC) and Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) and Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Laboratories & Research companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celcuity Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -0.73 0.00 Fulgent Genetics Inc. 7 8.28 N/A -0.31 0.00

Demonstrates Celcuity Inc. and Fulgent Genetics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Celcuity Inc. and Fulgent Genetics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celcuity Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -27.2% Fulgent Genetics Inc. 0.00% -10.9% -10.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Celcuity Inc. is 26.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 26.9. The Current Ratio of rival Fulgent Genetics Inc. is 11.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.3. Celcuity Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Fulgent Genetics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Celcuity Inc. and Fulgent Genetics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.2% and 6.9%. About 1% of Celcuity Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 38.1% of Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celcuity Inc. 3.93% 0.04% 6.16% 2.75% -5.68% -5.13% Fulgent Genetics Inc. 7.77% -0.3% 0.15% 74.35% 37.04% 110.09%

For the past year Celcuity Inc. has -5.13% weaker performance while Fulgent Genetics Inc. has 110.09% stronger performance.

Summary

Fulgent Genetics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Celcuity Inc.

Celcuity Inc., a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the response rates of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. It develops CELx tests to diagnose breast, lung, colon, ovarian, kidney, bladder, and hematological cancers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc., a technology company, focuses on providing genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The companyÂ’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes. It primarily serves hospitals and medical institutions. The company was formerly known as Fulgent Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Fulgent Genetics, Inc. in August 2016. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Temple City, California.