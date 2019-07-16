Celanese Del (CE) Valuation Rose While Zpr Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake; As Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Share Value Rose, Hg Vora Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $12.50 Million

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 76.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 17,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,472 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $540,000, down from 23,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $107.07. About 545,397 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 6.47% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 30/04/2018 – Celanese Announces GUR Capacity Expansion at Its Nanjing, China Engineered Materials Manufacturing Facility; 30/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Emulsions, VAM Product Price Increases; 04/05/2018 – Celanese International Corporation vs Daicel Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/04/2018; 04/04/2018 – Celanese Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE SAYS WILL BE REVIEWING STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Initiates Expansion Program of POM Production Assets; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Delivering Annualized Adjusted EBIT Increase of About 15% From 2017 Through 2020; 20/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow: European Commission Required Excessive Divestitures That Would Have Undermined Benefits; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.25 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.75M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.93 million, down from 9.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.06. About 1.28 million shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 8.75% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – DRH SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05, EST. $1; 12/03/2018 – Diamondrock Announces Promotion of Briony Quinn to Senior Vice President and Treasurer; 22/04/2018 – DJ DiamondRock Hospitality Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRH); 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK NAMES JAY JOHNSON NEW EVP & CFO; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +1.8%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $2.48 EPS, down 14.48% or $0.42 from last year’s $2.9 per share. CE’s profit will be $313.99M for 10.79 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 3.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.32 per share. DRH’s profit will be $62.46 million for 8.11 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by DiamondRock Hospitality Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold DRH shares while 72 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.65 million shares or 0.08% less from 207.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.19 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 750,000 shares to 2.60 million shares, valued at $19.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.