Celanese Del (CE) Stock Rose While Zpr Investment Management Has Decreased by $1.75 Million Its Stake; As Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Market Value Rose, Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Lifted Position by $4.21 Million

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 31,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 1.10 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.79M, up from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $161.24. About 313,920 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 15/03/2018 – Verisk Launches SmartSource Prefill to Streamline Property Insurance Quoting; 19/03/2018 – ISO’s New Cyber Insurance Program lmplemented in 42 States and U.S. Territories; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES VERISK’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa2; OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 20/03/2018 – ISO Claims Partners Integrates Premonition Data and Analytics to Improve Claim Litigation Outcomes; 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer; 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 17/04/2018 – HYUNDAI WILL SUPPLY VERISK WITH DRIVING DATA VIA BLUE LINK; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 76.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 17,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 5,472 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $540,000, down from 23,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $113.18. About 562,380 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow: European Commission Required Excessive Divestitures That Would Have Undermined Benefits; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Expects Annual Adjusted EBIT in Acetate Tow to Remain Stable Through 2020; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE CORP – ABANDONING ITS MERGER AGREEMENT WITH BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS; 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE AND CELANESE ABANDON JV ON EU OPPOSITION; 19/03/2018 – Celanese and Blackstone Joint Venture Called Off Following European Opposition; 21/03/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (March 21); 19/03/2018 – Blackstone, Celanese Ditch Cigarette Venture on EU Opposition; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Net $363M; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – “CAN GROW ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY 20-25 PERCENT IN 2018”; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE ANNOUNCED CAPITAL EFFICIENT CAPACITY EXPANSIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 26,525 were accumulated by Savings Bank. Bokf Na invested 0.01% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Marsico Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 46,975 shares. Callahan Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 4,970 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund reported 3,251 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Parkside Savings Bank Trust invested in 1,250 shares. Granite Prtn Limited Liability accumulated 67,516 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.07% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 11.40 million shares. Moreover, Kcm Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 7,415 shares. Farmers Savings Bank has 124 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nordea Invest Ab has invested 0.06% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Company Ltd owns 124,128 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Chevy Chase Hldg has 0.08% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 136,347 shares. Amer Gp Inc has 2.19% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 186,191 shares. Moreover, Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Com has 0.24% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 207,227 shares.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $20.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 15,712 shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $59.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 30,324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 335,891 shares, and cut its stake in Mesa Labs Inc (NASDAQ:MLAB).

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 13.51% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $310.49 million for 11.05 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual EPS reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Inv Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 6,695 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.02% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 34,261 shares. Asset Management One holds 0.04% or 66,263 shares. Essex Inv Mgmt Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Cleararc Cap reported 0.12% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). 52,010 are held by British Columbia Inv Corp. Pathstone Family Office Limited Company holds 0.01% or 487 shares in its portfolio. United Automobile Association holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 86,359 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Tower Lc (Trc) reported 0.03% stake. Lapides Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 48,400 shares. Aqr Mgmt holds 0.08% or 743,518 shares in its portfolio. Auxier Asset Management stated it has 30,135 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Lc owns 341 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset As stated it has 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE).