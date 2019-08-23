Celanese Del (CE) Stock Price Rose While Nli International Has Increased Stake by $580,160; Movado Group (MOV) Holding Raised by Ariel Investments Llc

Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in Movado Group Inc. (MOV) by 70.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 81,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.97% . The hedge fund held 196,400 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.15 million, up from 115,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Movado Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $568.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.71% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $24.66. About 120,857 shares traded. Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) has declined 45.66% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.66% the S&P500. Some Historical MOV News: 29/03/2018 – MOVADO SEES FY EPS $2.15 TO $2.25; 29/03/2018 – Movado Sees FY19 EPS $2.15-EPS $2.25; 07/03/2018 – Movado Group, Inc. Establishes Digital Center of Excellence; 29/03/2018 – Movado Sees FY19 Sales $605M-$615M; 30/05/2018 – Movado Sees FY19 Sales $615M-$625M; 29/03/2018 – Movado Raises Dividend to 20c; 29/03/2018 – MOVADO GROUP INC MOV.N SEES FY 2019 SALES $605 MLN TO $615 MLN; 29/03/2018 – MOVADO GROUP INC – BOARD APPROVES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.20 PER SHARE; 29/03/2018 – MOVADO GROUP INC MOV.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $2.15 TO $2.25; 29/03/2018 – Movado 4Q Loss $33.9M

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 42.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 5,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 19,910 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 13,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $6.49 during the last trading session, reaching $107.25. About 853,743 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 26/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Charges on Engineered Materials Product Shipments; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow Were Unable to Reach Agreement With European Commission on Acceptable Conditions; 23/04/2018 – Eli Lilly’s Elanco: Jensen Was Most Recently CFO for Celanese Corp; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow: European Commission Required Excessive Divestitures That Would Have Undermined Benefits; 20/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Announces GUR Capacity Expansion at Its Nanjing, China Engineered Materials Manufacturing Facility; 28/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Price Increases for Engineered Materials Products; 03/05/2018 – Celanese International Corporation vs Daicel Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/03/2018; 26/04/2018 – Celanese Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.68

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99B and $8.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Acwi Ex Us Etf (ACWX) by 14,803 shares to 230,119 shares, valued at $10.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (NYSE:SFE) by 276,279 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.49M shares, and cut its stake in Snap (NYSE:SNA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.33 in 2018Q4.

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21B and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 133,490 shares to 297,360 shares, valued at $9.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 16,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,510 shares, and cut its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.